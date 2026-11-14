undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Suwanee
📅 Free Hot Cocoa Hike at George Pierce Park, Nov. 14
13 days ago
📅 Free Hot Cocoa Hike at George Pierce Park
Enjoy a cozy fall morning at George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
Take a guided walk through George Pierce Park, enjoy the crisp air and seasonal views, then warm up by the fire with hot cocoa and friendly company.
This event is free and great for individuals and families who want to get outside together.
For details, call 678.277.0910.
More Info: Event Details - Gwinnett County - Gwinnett
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.