📅 Free Hot Cocoa Hike at George Pierce Park

Enjoy a cozy fall morning at George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Hwy, Suwanee on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Take a guided walk through George Pierce Park, enjoy the crisp air and seasonal views, then warm up by the fire with hot cocoa and friendly company.

This event is free and great for individuals and families who want to get outside together.

For details, call 678.277.0910.