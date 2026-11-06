🏥 Suwanee, GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Suwanee’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from in-home care to pet hospitals and behavioral therapy. If you’re looking for flexible hours or a fresh start in care work, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Banfield Pet Hospital Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.47 – $21.05 per hour

Hands-on role helping vets and techs care for pets, keep exams running smoothly, and support pet parents. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO) and lots of training and growth paths if you want a long-term vet career.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Intellistars ABA

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Part-time and Full-time options

Part-time and Full-time options Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with children with developmental disabilities, following BCBA treatment plans and tracking progress. Great fit if you already have your RBT certification, want a flexible schedule, and like the idea of home-based therapy with benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO) for full-time staff.

Employer: SYNERGY HomeCare of North Georgia

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Ongoing hiring for CNAs and experienced caregivers to provide non-medical care in clients’ homes—companionship, light housekeeping, meals, and more. You get flexible schedules, weekly direct deposit, overtime/holiday time-and-a-half, and recognition programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or nearby locations listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.