🚌 Suwanee, GA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Suwanee’s trucking and quarry scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new and experienced drivers. If you like being on the move and working outdoors, these are worth a look.

Employer: CRH (Midsouth Aggregates)

CRH (Midsouth Aggregates) Location: Suwanee, GA (quarry environment)

(quarry environment) Type: Full-time, entry-level

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Operate and help maintain quarry equipment like conveyors, screens, crushers, front-end loaders, haul trucks, and water trucks. Good fit if you’re reliable, like hands-on work, and want a foot in the door with a large construction materials company that offers competitive pay and full benefits.

Employer: CRH (Midsouth Aggregates)

CRH (Midsouth Aggregates) Location: Suwanee, GA (quarry environment)

(quarry environment) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Drive end dumps and/or belly dumps (with or without pups) inside the quarry, moving aggregate safely and efficiently. You’ll need a high school diploma or GED, 1–2 years of related driving experience, and a valid driver’s license. Comes with medical, dental, disability, and retirement programs.

Employer: Southeastern Freight Lines

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Full-time, Third Shift

Full-time, Pay: $0.892 per mile

Run linehaul routes between service centers, hauling freight in a tractor-trailer (singles or doubles) in all weather. Requires CDL A with Hazmat, Tanker, and Doubles/Triples endorsements, at least 6 months of driving experience, and the ability to pass DOT, background, and drug/alcohol checks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.