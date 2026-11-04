🏭 Suwanee, GA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings $24+/hr

Suwanee’s warehouses and plants are busy right now, and several local employers are hiring for hands-on roles. If you like fast-paced work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Integrity Staffing Solutions

Integrity Staffing Solutions Location: Suwanee, GA

Pay: $25–$27/hour

Type: Part-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:30 PM)

Part-time, Highlights: Lead a small team in gear manufacturing and CNC machining, handle setups, troubleshooting, and quality checks. Good fit if you have CNC and gear experience and want a lead role on a daytime schedule.

Location: Suwanee, GA

Pay: $24.00/hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hours per week , in-person

Full-time, , in-person Highlights: Trabajo de almacén operando montacargas (se requiere certificación). Puesto estable de tiempo completo; para más detalles y para postular, piden enviar mensaje por WhatsApp al 678-861-4933 con tu experiencia.

Employer: TD SYNNEX

Location: Suwanee, GA

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Full-time Highlights: General warehouse associate role: picking, receiving, loading/unloading, and some forklift work. Offers 401(k) match, PTO, health insurance, tuition help, and growth paths, plus overtime opportunities.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Suwanee, GA 30024

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, Highlights: Mix of production and data entry in a global supply chain setting. You’ll track orders, handle quality issues, support the trim/roller team, and keep the area organized. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.