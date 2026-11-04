🏗️ Suwanee, GA Engineering Roles With Multiple Leadership Openings

Suwanee’s engineering scene is hot right now, with several senior roles shaping how buildings, factories, and RF systems get designed. If you’re ready to lead teams and strategy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Price Industries

Price Industries Location: Suwanee / Atlanta, GA – Hybrid (3 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead Price’s system-level HVAC engineering strategy across multiple business units, from system selection and hydronic/airside design to codes, tools, and AI-enabled workflows. You’ll act as a senior internal consultant, guide national engineering firm engagement (ASHRAE, CBE, etc.), and help train the next generation of mechanical engineers.

Employer: CPL

Location: Suwanee, GA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Estimated $150,000–$185,000 (NY-based range; may differ in GA)

Build and run CPL’s Industrial Architecture Practice across the Southeast, focusing on advanced manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and mission-critical facilities. This is a high-impact leadership role where you’ll grow client relationships, lead teams, drive market strategy, and tap strong benefits like healthcare, PTO, retirement contributions, and student loan assistance.

Employer: AMETEK NSI-MI Technologies

Location: Suwanee, GA (on-site)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Full-time, salaried Salary: $150,000–$165,000

Oversee electronic product development for high-precision RF measurement systems used in aerospace, defense, satellite, and wireless. You’ll lead R&D projects, manage a multidisciplinary engineering team, support manufacturing, and enjoy solid benefits including health coverage, 401(k) with match, paid leave, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Suwanee’s engineering network is small, and referrals travel fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.