Sutherlin’s trucking scene is busy right now, especially for CDL drivers who want to be home every day. If you like steady routes and year-round work, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: LTI, Inc. (Milky Way / Lynden family)

LTI, Inc. (Milky Way / Lynden family) Location: Sutherlin, OR

Salary: $31.61/hour base + OT + safe driving bonus

Type: Full-time

Home daily, hauling liquid and dry bulk in the Pacific Northwest and Western Canada. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 96 hours of PTO to start, 6 paid holidays, and a 401(k) with employer match and extra 3% after a year. Requires CDL A with Tanker & Doubles endorsements and at least 21 years of age.

Also listed here if you prefer Indeed: CDL A Truck Driver – Same Role

If something looks good, save the link and apply soon so you don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.