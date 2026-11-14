Sussex is busy and hiring, especially in customer service and client-facing roles. If you like helping people and want steady, local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sussex Tool

Sussex Tool Location: Sussex, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $35.00 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-line role helping customers by phone, email, and in person. Mix of customer support and admin work (data entry, scheduling, record-keeping) with solid benefits like 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: BMO U.S.

Location: Sussex, WI (branch-based, may work at multiple branches)

(branch-based, may work at multiple branches) Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $41,500 – $65,500 per year

Why it’s interesting: Client-facing banking role where you help people with everyday banking, loans, and investments. Good fit if you like sales plus service, want clear training, and are open to getting licensed for lending and mortgage work.

Employer: Lauterbach Group

Location: Sussex, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $47,000 – $60,000 per year

Why it’s interesting: Client service with a tech/automation twist in a growing packaging and label business. You’ll work closely with leadership, get coaching and 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and be part of a team that leans into new technology.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.