Sussex is busy with manufacturing and engineering work right now, and a few solid roles are open close to home. If you’re into data centers, plastics, or automation, these are worth a look.

Employer: Generac

Generac Location: Sussex, WI (on-site at new office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the technical go-to for data center generator products, turning customer needs into real product configurations. This role is heavy on Windchill PLM, SAP, BOMs, and Engineering Change Orders, and works across Engineering, Sales, Manufacturing, and Supply Chain. Some travel (up to 30%) and a BS in Engineering + 3+ years experience are required.

Employer: Sussex IM

Location: Sussex, WI

Type: Full-time co-op

Salary: Not listed

Great for students in plastics, polymer, mechanical, or manufacturing engineering. You’ll support molding from new product development through production—running simulations, helping with mold trials, and working on real troubleshooting and continuous improvement projects. Hands-on, resume-building work with guidance from experienced engineers.

Employer: Sussex IM

Location: Sussex, WI

Type: Full-time co-op

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you’re studying Mechanical, Electrical, or Mechatronics and like robots and controls. You’ll help design and debug automation for molding lines—robotics, conveyors, pneumatics, and some PLC/robot programming under mentorship. Good mix of design, hands-on build, and documentation.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.