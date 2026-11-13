Sussex has a solid mix of hands-on factory work and long-term manufacturing careers right now. Whether you want a seasonal gig, a skilled tech role, or a student apprenticeship, there’s something on the floor for you.

Employer: Quad

Quad Location: Sussex, WI

Type: Temporary / Seasonal (now through roughly Thanksgiving)

Pay: $18–$19/hour DOE

Load finished product onto semi-trailers using a propane sit-down forklift, on-board PC, and RF barcoding. Good fit if you have strong forklift experience, can work safely in a fast-paced plant, and want solid seasonal pay without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Sussex IM

Location: Sussex, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Senior-level role for someone with 10+ years in plastic injection molding. You’ll set up and optimize molding machines, debug new molds, mentor set-up techs, and drive process improvements. Comes with full-time benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, bonuses, and paid holidays.

Employer: Sussex IM

Location: Sussex, WI

Type: Part-time (student role)

Pay: Not listed

For high school juniors and seniors in the Wisconsin Youth Apprenticeship program. Get paid, hands-on experience in tracks like Quality, Engineering, Production, Toolroom, or Automation, while you’re still in school. Flexible hours around your class schedule and at least 450 work hours over the program.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good local roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.