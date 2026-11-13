📅 German Christmas Market marks 25 years in Sussex County

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners has issued a proclamation honoring the German Christmas Market of New Jersey for its 25th anniversary.

Founded in 2001 by local residents Gudrun Rank, Karin Meyer, and the late Edda Kramm, the market brings the feel of a traditional German Weihnachtsmarkt to New Jersey while raising money for charities and nonprofits across the state.

Over the years, it has become a beloved holiday tradition, drawing visitors from around the region and supporting charitable causes throughout New Jersey.

The 25th annual German Weihnachtsmarkt will take place December 4–6, 2026.

For details on this year’s event, including activities and visiting information, go to the German Christmas Market of New Jersey website.