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‘It’s Not What Makes Our Relationship Work’: How ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star James Pickens Jr.’s Wife Reassured Him Through Prostate Cancer as New Screening Guidelines Emphasize Early Detection
By Kavontae Smalls,8 days ago
More Definitive Guidance for Prostate Cancer Screening
- “Grey’s Anatomy” star James Pickens Jr., 72, says support from his wife of 42 years helped ease fears about how prostate cancer surgery could affect intimacy, underscoring the importance of emotional support during cancer treatment.
- “Erectile function is so sensitive when we’re dealing with prostate cancer because the nerves that are critical for this function wrap around the prostate; they’re just so intimately connected to the prostate that they can be damaged from a surgical removal of the prostate or through radiation treatment,” Dr. Isla Garraway, a staff urologist in the Veterans Administration (VA) Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, told SurvivorNet.
- Doctors often recommend sexual counseling after prostate cancer treatment to help improve sexual function, helping address the psychological, emotional, and relationship impacts on sexual health.
- The American Cancer Society’s updated guidelines now recommend PSA screening every two years for average-risk men ages 50 to 69, citing stronger evidence that regular testing can reduce advanced prostate cancer diagnoses and deaths.
- The revised recommendations call for earlier and more frequent screening for higher-risk groups, including annual PSA testing beginning at age 45 for Black men, while also emphasizing active surveillance for low-risk cancers and additional testing before biopsy when PSA levels remain elevated.
Stronger, more specific advice for higher-risk menBlack men should start prostate cancer screening at 45 and get a PSA test every year through 69. Non-Black men with a father, brother, or son who had prostate cancer should also start at 45, testing every year if that relative was diagnosed before 65 or if more than one relative has had it, and every two years if only one relative was diagnosed at 65 or older. Men with an inherited gene change such as a BRCA2 mutation should talk with their provider about when to start and how often to test. For men ages 70 to 74, the decision to continue prostate cancer screening should be made on an individual basis, with screening every two years for those who choose to proceed. The American Cancer Society (ACS) does not recommend routine screening for men age 75 and older, although exceptionally healthy men between 75 and 79 with a rising PSA level may consider ongoing testing in consultation with their doctor. Screening is not recommended for men age 80 and older under any circumstances.
A Watchful Eye on the PSAA PSA count is considered high at 3 ng/mL or above for men under 70, or 6.5 ng/mL or above for men 70 and older. A high result should be repeated, ideally 2 weeks to 3 months later. If it stays high, most men should get a prostate MRI and/or a biomarker test before deciding on a biopsy. Men diagnosed with low-risk cancer should be offered active surveillance as the first option. ACS also does not recommend the digital rectal exam as a screening test. It’s important to note that despite the updated ACS prostate cancer screening guidelines, the US Preventive Services Task Force still says the decision to get PSA screening should be an individual one for men 55 to 69.
Pickens’ TreatmentPickens says his father and some of his uncles were also diagnosed with prostate cancer. “I would have been surprised if I hadn’t gotten it,” Pickens said. Knowing he’s at increased risk, he started getting his prostate-specific antigen test (PSA) in his early 40s to be able to better monitor his PSA levels and easily detect any subtle increases. WATCH: What Happens If My PSA Test Is Elevated? Prostate cancer screening may often involve a digital rectal exam and prostate-specific antigen test. This test measures the level of PSA in the blood, and higher levels can indicate cancer. Most cancer diagnoses are caught with screening. “I started getting my annual physical 34 years ago. And I started my PSA testing when I was 41,” Pickens said. Last year, during a routine check-up, Pickens says his doctor noticed those subtle increases in his PSA levels, which prompted more tests. “My primary said, ‘Yeah, you know what? It’s ticked up some more. I want to send you back to the urologist.” Pickens said. A biopsy and PET scan helped discover prostate cancer, but it was isolated to one quadrant of the prostate. Not wasting any time, Pickens chose to undergo a robotic radical prostatectomy. Prostate cancer surgery is a highly effective treatment for many men with localized disease. The goal is to remove the prostate gland and surrounding tissues (such as seminal vesicles) to eliminate cancer. This procedure is called a radical prostatectomy. “The robot has really revolutionized our ability to operate in that small space, to be able to apply fine dissection, tremor, less movement of the hands to dissect these nerves off of the prostate, and at the same time, suture the bladder back to the urethra after the prostate is removed,” Dr. Randall Lee, a urologist at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, tells SurvivorNet. “Historically, with open surgery … one of the big risks of that was leakage of urine at that connection site. Nowadays, that is less of a concern with the ability to visualize that area in the pelvis.” Choosing the right surgical approach involves a detailed conversation with your urologist or oncologic surgeon, something similar to what Pickens had with his care team before settling on robotic radical prostatectomy over radiotherapy. “We caught it really early, and so they thought that would be the best route to take. I do have a rare variant that you don’t see very often. They wanted to err on the side of caution and keep an eye on it,” Pickens said. Pickens told ABC News that his latest scans found "no detectable" signs of cancer. WATCH: Robotic Surgery Vs. Open Prostate Surgery For Prostate Cancer
More on Robotic ProstatectomyA robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP) is a minimally invasive procedure that uses a robotic surgical system, such as the da Vinci Surgical System. The surgeon operates from a console, controlling robotic arms that hold surgical instruments and a high-definition 3D camera. Tiny incisions (usually 5-6) are made in the lower abdomen to insert the instruments. The robotic system translates the surgeon’s hand movements into precise actions inside the patient’s body. The camera provides magnified views that help in identifying nerves and structures crucial to continence (bladder and bowel control) and sexual function. Both types of prostate cancer surgeries [robotic and open surgery] carry the same general risks, including bleeding, infection, and complications related to anesthesia. However, functional outcomes, particularly urinary continence and erectile function, are of major concern for most patients. Most men experience some degree of incontinence initially. Robotic surgery may lead to a quicker return to continence due to better precision in preserving structures around the urethra. Long-term incontinence rates are similar between both methods with experienced surgeons. Nerve-sparing techniques can help preserve erectile function in eligible patients. Robotic surgery may offer a better chance at nerve preservation, though outcomes depend largely on the patient’s preoperative function and cancer location. Full recovery of sexual function can take months or more than a year.
Prostate Cancer Screening and Warning SignsWhen you do get screened for prostate cancer, your doctor will run a few tests, including a PSA test as discussed earlier. Your doctor may also conduct a digital rectal exam (DRE) to check your prostate for lumps. Depending on the results of these tests, imaging scans and a biopsy may be ordered. WATCH: How Gleason Grade Determines Treatment Prostate cancer does not always behave the same in every man it affects. The cancer can be considered “low-risk” and can be slow-growing, and treatment might not be necessary. In other men, the cancer may grow faster or more aggressively, requiring more immediate treatment. Because of this, there is some debate about screening. Symptoms of prostate cancer may include:
- Urinating more often
- Waking up in the middle of the night to pee
- Blood in your urine
- Trouble getting an erection
- Pain or burning when you urinate
- Pain in your back, hips, thighs, or other bones
- Unexplained weight loss
- Fatigue