undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrities
Duran Duran’s Original Drummer Roger Taylor, 66, Retires Over Tinnitus as Former Bandmate Andy Taylor Battles Prostate Cancer
By Danielle Cinone,8 days ago
Roger Taylor, the drummer for English new wave and pop-rock band Duran Duran, is retiring from the group and from drumming after his recently diagnosed tinnitus [ringing in the ears] worsened, the band has announced on its website, news that comes as former bandmate Andy Taylor, 65, continues to battle stage 4 prostate cancer.