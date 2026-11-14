A Ferrari driver pulled over for speeding through Beverly Hills tried several explanations to avoid getting a ticket, including claiming he had a medical issue and mentioning his personal connection to the city’s former police chief.

However, the officer conducting the traffic stop was not persuaded by any of the driver’s arguments, calmly explaining that traveling more than twice the posted speed limit was too dangerous to overlook.

Bodycam footage shared by KTLA 5 shows the encounter between an unidentified motorist driving a black Ferrari and a Beverly Hills police officer who had clocked the vehicle traveling 52 mph in a 25 mph zone.

What began as a routine speeding stop quickly turned into an unusual conversation about expensive sports cars, personal responsibility, and whether knowing someone in police leadership should make any difference when a driver breaks the law.

Officer Catches Ferrari Going More Than Twice The Speed Limit

The encounter began when the Beverly Hills officer approached the Ferrari and asked whether the driver was feeling alright.

After the man confirmed he was fine, the officer immediately addressed the reason for the traffic stop.

“You’re driving really fast,” he told the motorist.

The driver initially appeared surprised, asking whether he had actually been traveling that quickly.

Image Credit: KTLA 5

When the officer confirmed that he had, the man apologized and claimed he had not noticed his speed.

The officer was skeptical.

“I don’t believe you,” he replied, explaining that the Ferrari had been clocked at 52 mph despite the road having a posted speed limit of only 25 mph.

He also pointed out that the reading had been recorded after the driver had already slowed down, suggesting the vehicle may have been traveling even faster moments earlier.

“You had some fun, and you got caught,” the officer told him.

Rather than admit that he had been enjoying the Ferrari’s performance, the driver offered another explanation for his speed.

He said he was dealing with an infection and was trying to get home after ordering medication.

The officer acknowledged the explanation and asked whether he needed paramedics, but the driver declined, indicating that he had already arranged to receive the medicine.

Despite the medical concern, the officer made clear that the driver had still been traveling 27 mph above the speed limit.

The motorist apologized again while the officer requested his driver’s license and instructed him to remain inside the vehicle.

Driver Mentions Connection To Beverly Hills Police Chief

As the traffic stop continued, the Ferrari driver introduced a new subject that appeared unrelated to the speeding violation.

“You know Mark Stainbrook?” he asked.

The officer immediately recognized the name, responding that he knew the police chief.

Stainbrook previously served as chief of the Beverly Hills Police Department, and the driver suggested that he had a personal connection to him through community events.

Image Credit: KTLA 5

According to the motorist, he had organized fundraising activities and other events supporting the police department.

“We do fundraiser events at my house,” the driver explained.

The officer responded politely, acknowledging the information without suggesting that it would influence his decision about the speeding violation.

Although the motorist did not directly demand special treatment because of the relationship, the timing of the conversation made the reference particularly noticeable.

The driver had already been told that he was being stopped for excessive speed, and mentioning a senior police official appeared to be another attempt to persuade the officer to show leniency.

The exchange raises an interesting question about the expectations some drivers may have when they know influential people in their communities.

Supporting local police organizations or participating in charitable events can be valuable, but those activities do not give motorists permission to ignore traffic regulations or place other road users at risk.

Officer Refuses Request For A Warning

After completing the necessary paperwork, the officer returned to the Ferrari and instructed the driver to sign the citation using a touchscreen device.

The motorist appeared confused and asked what he was being asked to sign.

“This is a speeding ticket for going 52 in a 25,” the officer explained.

The driver then made a direct request to avoid the penalty.

“Can I not get a ticket? Can I get a warning?” he asked.

The officer rejected the suggestion, explaining that the violation was too serious for a warning.

“No, you’re getting a ticket,” he replied.

The motorist continued pressing his case, asking whether the decision was negotiable.

The officer again refused, emphasizing that the Ferrari had been traveling 27 mph above the posted limit.

When the driver described the incident as an honest mistake, the officer challenged that explanation as well.

He suggested that the motorist understood the performance capabilities of his expensive sports car and had likely accelerated because he wanted to experience its power.

According to the officer, the fact that the driver had made a poor decision did not necessarily make him a bad person, but it did mean he needed to accept responsibility.

“You screwed up,” the officer told him.

The exchange remained relatively calm despite the driver’s repeated requests, with neither man raising his voice or turning the disagreement into a confrontation.

Ferrari Driver Claims He Did Not Notice His Speed

The motorist continued explaining that driving a powerful sports car could make it difficult to realize how quickly the vehicle was moving.

“With these cars, you don’t even know when you speed,” he argued.

However, the officer immediately pointed out that modern performance vehicles have clear speedometers specifically designed to show drivers how fast they are traveling.

He suggested that paying attention to the instrument panel would prevent the driver from unintentionally exceeding the speed limit.

Image Credit: KTLA 5

The motorist acknowledged that he had not been paying attention, but the admission only strengthened the officer’s concerns.

“That’s what’s scary. Yeah. It’s dangerous,” the officer responded.

He explained that this lack of attention was precisely why he was enforcing the traffic laws and why a warning would not be appropriate.

There is a meaningful distinction between a driver briefly exceeding a limit and someone traveling more than twice the posted speed, particularly on a city street where pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles may be nearby.

Even if the motorist genuinely failed to notice how quickly he was accelerating, the officer’s concern remained understandable because drivers are responsible for maintaining control of their vehicles regardless of their performance capabilities.

The officer also recognized that the man had been polite during the stop, but he refused to let that courtesy change the outcome.

Police Chief’s Name Does Not Change The Decision

Toward the end of the encounter, the officer returned to the driver’s earlier mention of Mark Stainbrook and made it clear that the personal connection would not affect the citation.

“I can appreciate that you know the chief, but even the chief is a big proponent of not dropping his name,” he explained.

The remark directly addressed the apparent attempt to use a police connection to obtain special treatment.

Rather than becoming confrontational, the officer maintained a friendly tone and even suggested that the driver pass along his greetings the next time he saw Stainbrook.

“Next time you see the chief, tell him I said hi,” he said.

The driver replied that he might actually be with the chief at some point, but the officer simply acknowledged the possibility without reopening the discussion about the ticket.

The two men exchanged polite farewells before the traffic stop ended.

“Please slow down,” the officer told him.

The footage did not provide the driver’s identity, the exact date of the encounter, or the final financial penalty associated with the citation.

However, it clearly showed that neither the driver’s medical explanation nor his connection to the former police chief persuaded the officer to reduce the violation to a warning.

The encounter ended with the citation issued and the officer maintaining the same position throughout: knowing someone in law enforcement does not excuse a driver from following the rules of the road.