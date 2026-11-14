A viral video showing two students making racist gestures outside a Black student’s apartment at the University of Mississippi has sparked nationwide outrage, while also drawing renewed attention to a Wisconsin auto dealership previously accused of discriminatory treatment toward Black customers.

The video, which shows students making monkey noises and gestures, has created controversy for Kunes Auto Group after current employees identified one of the individuals involved as the daughter of a former senior executive with ties to the company’s ownership.

In a report for FOX6 News Milwaukee, journalist Bria Jones spoke with a former customer and her attorney about how the incident revived memories of alleged racist treatment at the dealership, including offensive messages sent to customers and an earlier incident involving a racial slur.

The student at the center of the controversy, 18-year-old Alaina Kunes, has since issued a public apology and withdrawn from the University of Mississippi, while Kunes Auto Group maintains that she has never worked for the company and has no professional affiliation with it.

Viral Video Draws Attention To Wisconsin Dealership

The controversy began after footage circulated online showing two University of Mississippi students making monkey gestures and noises outside the apartment of a Black student.

The behavior quickly attracted criticism, with viewers condemning the actions as racist and calling for accountability from those involved.

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Jones reported that two current Kunes Auto Group employees had connected one of the students to the Wisconsin dealership, explaining that she was the daughter of someone who had held a senior leadership position within the business.

One source was described as a longtime employee familiar with both the family and the young woman involved.

The student was later identified as Alaina Kunes, whose father, Scott Kunes, previously served as the company’s chief operating officer.

However, Scott left that position in February 2026 and does not own a stake in the business, according to information subsequently provided to FOX6 News.

His father, Gregg Kunes, owns Kunes Auto Group, while Alaina has never been employed by the dealership.

That distinction is important because the student’s conduct took place outside the company’s operations, and her family relationship does not establish that the business was involved in or responsible for the incident.

Nevertheless, the video has renewed scrutiny of the dealership because of separate allegations of racism involving its employees and customers.

Former Customer Says Video Reopened Painful Memories

Carolyn Word, a 61-year-old woman who has purchased four vehicles from Kunes Auto Group, told Jones that watching the University of Mississippi video brought back memories of discrimination she said she personally experienced.

Word described receiving offensive text messages from a sales representative at the dealership’s Elkhorn location in March 2025.

According to messages she shared with FOX6 News, the employee sent her images involving a bear and an ape wearing a skirt before making a remark comparing her to an animal.

“He said, ‘Haha, I thought I was going to have my first time selling a car to a bear,'” Word recalled.

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The experience left her feeling humiliated, particularly because she had been a repeat customer of the business.

Word explained that she grew up in Mississippi and had hoped the country had progressed beyond the racist treatment she remembered from earlier decades.

“It felt like a blast from the past for me, you know, growing up in Mississippi,” she told Jones.

“Never thought this would happen. I was just humiliated.”

She said the viral video brought back those feelings and reminded her how racism can continue affecting people even when they believe society has made progress.

“Relive the prejudice, the racism, how the country hasn’t grown from all the way back in the 50s and 60s,” Word said, expressing disappointment that such incidents were still occurring in 2026.

Her account adds a personal dimension to the controversy, because the outrage surrounding the university video is not simply about the actions of two students.

For Word, it has also revived an experience she says occurred during an ordinary business transaction, where she expected professional treatment rather than comments she found degrading.

Attorney Points To Earlier Discrimination Allegations

William Sulton, Word’s attorney, told FOX6 News that he believes the connection between the viral incident and the dealership deserves public attention.

Sulton also represents another woman whose experience with Kunes Auto Group was previously reported by the station in 2025.

In that case, a customer allegedly received an oil change sticker containing the N-word, an incident that raised concerns about how Black customers were treated at the business.

Sulton argued that the latest controversy should not be dismissed merely because the person involved was not an employee.

“I think people are right to draw this connection. This is racist behavior,” he told Jones.

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He called for the family and business leadership to publicly reject the conduct and demonstrate that such behavior does not reflect their values.

“This isn’t just a family issue because of the nature of the misconduct here,” Sulton said, suggesting that the family should acknowledge the student’s actions and make clear that they do not support them.

The attorney also argued that the incidents involving customers suggested a broader problem, although that remains his assessment rather than an established finding about the entire company.

The distinction matters because individual acts of discrimination can raise legitimate concerns about a workplace’s culture, but determining whether they reflect a systematic problem requires examining the company’s actions, policies, and responses.

Word, meanwhile, expressed skepticism about the dealership’s commitment to treating customers respectfully, pointing to her own experience and the earlier allegations.

Kunes Auto Group Distances Itself From Student

Kunes Auto Group responded to the controversy by emphasizing that Alaina Kunes has no employment, ownership, or professional relationship with the business.

“The individual in the video has no employment, ownership, or professional affiliation with Kunes Auto Group,” the company said in a statement provided to FOX6 News.

“We do not comment on private citizens unaffiliated with the company.”

The dealership also stated that its organization is built around treating people with dignity and respect and that it attempts to uphold those principles in its daily operations.

Jones explained that she contacted the company while investigating the reported family connection and initially received a callback from someone who appeared to believe she was interested in buying a vehicle.

After identifying herself as a journalist, she asked about the student seen in the video.

According to Jones, the employee condemned what happened but also confirmed that one of the students was related to the Kunes family.

The company subsequently clarified that Scott Kunes, initially described as a top executive, had left his leadership role months earlier.

Although the business rejected any professional association with Alaina, the controversy continued attracting attention because of its family connection and the previous customer complaints.

University Condemns Behavior As Student Apologizes

The University of Mississippi also responded to the viral footage, describing the behavior as unacceptable and inconsistent with the institution’s values.

In a message to students and staff, university officials said the actions shown in the video were deeply troubling and hurtful.

“We condemn the behavior as it does not reflect our university’s values or the kind of community we strive to be every day,” the university stated.

Officials did not publicly disclose what disciplinary measures, if any, would be taken against the students involved.

However, Alaina Kunes subsequently issued a public apology through attorneys representing her.

“To the women I offended and to the Ole Miss community, I sincerely apologize,” she said.

Alaina stated that she had not previously met the women involved and claimed she was unaware of their race before the November 6 incident.

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Nevertheless, she acknowledged that her actions were insensitive, inappropriate, and harmful, while insisting that she had not intended to direct racist gestures toward a person of color.

She said she had apologized to the women and hoped they would forgive her.

The 18-year-old also reported that she and her family had received death threats and harassment following the video’s circulation.

Alaina said she intended to cooperate with the university’s investigation and requested privacy for her family as she worked to take responsibility for what happened.

FOX6 News subsequently learned that she had withdrawn from the University of Mississippi.

Her apology and withdrawal represent significant personal consequences, although they do not resolve the separate concerns raised by former Kunes Auto Group customers.

Backlash Raises Questions About Accountability

The controversy has brought together two different issues: the conduct of a university student and allegations concerning how a Wisconsin business has treated Black customers.

For critics such as Word and Sulton, the connection is especially troubling because the student’s actions resemble the type of racist behavior they say customers previously experienced at the dealership.

Kunes Auto Group, on the other hand, has emphasized that the student has no formal relationship with its operations and that her father’s executive role ended earlier in the year.

Both points are relevant when considering responsibility, since a person’s family connections alone do not establish that a business supports their behavior.

At the same time, the previous allegations involving offensive customer messages remain important concerns in their own right, regardless of what happened at Ole Miss.

For Word, the latest incident has reinforced feelings of humiliation that began long before the university video circulated.

Sulton continues to call for accountability, while the dealership maintains that respect and dignity are central to how it operates.

The controversy now leaves the company facing renewed public scrutiny over its treatment of customers, even as the student whose actions triggered the backlash has apologized and withdrawn from the university.