A routine parking violation near Lake Michigan turned into a lengthy confrontation when a Wisconsin driver refused to identify himself to a Department of Natural Resources officer, called 911 to request another officer, and accused the warden of using unnecessary force during the encounter.

The incident happened on May 24, 2025, near Lakeshore State Park in Milwaukee, where a DNR warden approached a GMC Denali parked illegally near the waterfront. What began as a conversation about moving the vehicle quickly escalated into an argument over police authority, identification requirements, and the driver’s claims that he was experiencing a medical emergency.

Bodycam footage shared by the YouTube channel Arrest Cam Fish and Wildlife shows the confrontation unfolding over several minutes before additional officers arrived and helped calm the situation.

The channel’s host explained that the encounter offered an unusual look at the work of DNR officers, whose responsibilities can extend beyond enforcing fishing and wildlife regulations.

Parking Violation Quickly Turns Into An Argument

According to the narrator, the DNR officer was patrolling near Lakeshore State Park and the Summerfest grounds when he noticed two vehicles parked in an unauthorized area.

The location was not directly accessible from the nearby interstate, requiring drivers to make several turns and pass other parking spaces before reaching it.

As the footage begins, the officer, identified as Warden Anderson, approaches one of the vehicles and asks the driver to turn off his engine so they can discuss where he is parked.

Image Credit: Arrest Cam Fish and Wildlife

The driver immediately questions the approach, arguing that the officer should simply ask him to move rather than begin a lengthy discussion.

“Then ask me to move instead of going through a bunch of drama,” the man tells Anderson, insisting that he is willing to leave the area.

However, Anderson explains that the vehicle is illegally parked and that he intends to identify the driver before issuing a citation.

When the officer asks for his name, the man refuses, repeatedly questioning why he is being approached while another vehicle nearby appears to have been left alone.

“Call me a cop. I’m not doing this. Call me a cop,” the driver demands.

“I am a cop,” Anderson responds.

The driver continues arguing that the officer cannot selectively enforce parking regulations, while Anderson explains that he approached the man’s vehicle first.

What makes the initial exchange notable is how quickly a relatively minor violation becomes a dispute over authority. The driver appears willing to accept an instruction to move, but his refusal to provide identification creates a separate problem that prevents the encounter from ending.

Driver Calls 911 And Questions Officer’s Authority

As the disagreement continues, the driver announces that he intends to call 911 and request assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department.

During the call, he identifies Anderson as a DNR warden but questions whether the officer has the same authority as a regular police officer.

He tells the dispatcher that Anderson is being rude, making him uncomfortable, and treating him unfairly compared with other drivers.

“He says he’s a warden something or other, and he’s being very rude, and he’s isolating me,” the man explains while requesting another officer.

Image Credit: Arrest Cam Fish and Wildlife

At one point, he questions why Anderson does not have a visible badge and asks whether he is a state police officer.

Anderson identifies himself as an officer with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and shows his badge, while also requesting assistance through his own dispatch system.

The driver then insists that he will no longer communicate with Anderson and wants to speak with a supervisor instead.

Anderson continues asking for identification, explaining that the man cannot decide which officer will handle the parking violation.

Although requesting another officer can be a way for someone to express concern about an encounter, it does not automatically end an existing investigation. In this case, the driver’s decision to stop cooperating with Anderson prolonged a situation that might otherwise have been resolved with a citation.

Confrontation Escalates As Driver Claims Medical Emergency

The situation becomes more serious when Anderson warns the driver not to roll up his window and orders him to step out of the truck.

The man refuses and tells the officer that he has diabetes and is experiencing a medical problem.

“I’m a diabetic,” he repeatedly explains, adding that he also has a serious foot injury that affects his ability to move.

As Anderson attempts to remove him from the vehicle, the driver accuses the warden of grabbing and pulling him unnecessarily.

Image Credit: Arrest Cam Fish and Wildlife

“I’m not going to fight you,” the man says several times, while insisting that he will remain in the truck until another officer arrives.

He eventually explains that part of his foot is missing and claims that his blood sugar problems were the reason he stopped in the unauthorized parking area.

“That’s why I stopped as soon as I could, sir,” he tells Anderson, arguing that he was trying to avoid driving while feeling unwell.

The warden maintains that the driver has refused lawful instructions and raises concerns that he may attempt to leave before the stop is completed.

When Anderson accuses him of preparing to drive away, the man denies the allegation and argues that the officer has misunderstood his actions.

He also claims that the encounter has damaged his phone and repeatedly asks Anderson not to touch him again.

The footage raises questions about how officers should respond when someone refuses instructions while claiming to be medically unwell. Such claims deserve attention, but officers must also make decisions about safety and compliance without necessarily knowing whether a medical emergency is occurring.

Additional Officers Help Calm The Situation

The atmosphere changes noticeably when Milwaukee police officers arrive at the scene.

The driver, who had previously refused to leave his vehicle, agrees to step outside and sit on the grass once the additional officers are present.

He explains that he wants to provide his information to them rather than directly to Anderson, whom he accuses of being unnecessarily aggressive.

“I’ll give you all the information you need, and I’m not fighting with him, and I’m filing a complaint,” the man tells the responding officers.

He eventually produces his driver’s license and asks that it be handled by another officer, while maintaining that he does not trust Anderson.

The DNR warden also arranges for his supervisor to speak with the driver by telephone.

During that conversation, the man gives a more detailed explanation of his medical condition, claiming his blood sugar had reached approximately 390 before he pulled over.

He says he was driving a large truck and believed continuing down the road could put other motorists at risk.

The supervisor acknowledges the concern and tells the man that stopping when he felt unable to drive was preferable to continuing in an unsafe condition.

However, he also explains that officers regularly encounter people who refuse to cooperate and must make decisions without immediately understanding everything happening during a stop.

The driver acknowledges that Anderson has a difficult job but maintains that the situation could have been handled differently.

“I don’t want the young man to get in trouble,” he says, explaining that his main concern is preventing similar confrontations in the future.

The supervisor agrees to discuss the encounter with Anderson and provides contact information for any additional concerns.

Driver Receives Parking Ticket And Obstruction Charge

Image Credit: Arrest Cam Fish and Wildlife

The encounter eventually ends without the driver being taken into custody at the scene.

Anderson informs him that he will receive a citation for illegal parking through the mail and confirms his address before allowing him to leave.

However, the channel’s narrator explains that the legal consequences did not end with the parking ticket.

According to the host, the driver was also charged with resisting or obstructing a police officer and subsequently failed to appear in court.

He was adjudicated guilty and ordered to pay $153.60 for the parking violation, along with another $267 for the resisting or obstructing charge.

The narrator says neither amount was paid, and both debts were eventually sent to collections, where they remained outstanding when the video was prepared.

The host also questioned the driver’s explanation for his medical difficulties after noticing that he appeared to be drinking regular Mountain Dew, although the footage does not establish his actual blood sugar level or medical condition.

That observation alone cannot determine whether the man was experiencing a diabetic emergency, particularly without medical information confirming what was happening at the time.

The case ultimately illustrates how a simple parking citation can develop into a much more serious encounter when communication breaks down between an officer and a driver.

Although the arrival of additional officers allowed the confrontation to end peacefully, the driver’s refusal to identify himself and cooperate with the original warden resulted in consequences extending well beyond the initial parking violation.