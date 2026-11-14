Two California fishermen returning from a trip near Catalina Island made an extraordinary discovery in the Pacific Ocean when they spotted a man struggling to stay afloat nearly 20 miles from shore, having apparently spent much of the night alone in the water.

The 37-year-old man, later identified as an employee aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, had reportedly been in the ocean for approximately nine hours before the fishermen pulled him to safety on Friday, November 6.

In a report for CBS Los Angeles, journalist Zach Boetto spoke with the Newport Beach fishermen who rescued the man, describing how an ordinary morning of fishing turned into an unexpected rescue operation far from the California coastline.

The survivor, who told his rescuers that he worked as a pianist aboard the Ovation of the Seas, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, although investigators are still trying to determine how he ended up in the ocean.

Fishermen Spot Something Unusual In The Pacific

Sean Norton and Grant Garrett had been fishing for marlin off Catalina Island and were heading back toward Newport Beach when their boat captain noticed something unusual floating in the water.

The group had ventured away from their usual route while searching for fish, placing them in an area of the Pacific where they would soon encounter someone desperately needing assistance.

At first, the object in the water was difficult to identify, but as the boat approached, Garrett realized they were looking at a person.

Image Credit: CBS LA

“I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s a human being. Stop the boat; let’s get all of our lines in,'” Garrett told Boetto, recalling the moment the crew recognized what was happening.

The fishermen quickly stopped their activities and moved toward the man, who had been treading water miles from land with no obvious means of reaching safety.

Norton and Garrett worked together to lift him aboard, each grabbing one of his arms and pulling him out of the Pacific.

“Grant and I each got an arm and lifted him up,” Norton recalled. “He was in total shock.”

Norton also took a photograph shortly after the rescue, showing the exhausted survivor wearing a red shirt aboard the fishing vessel.

The encounter was particularly remarkable because the fishermen were not searching for a missing person and had no reason to expect anyone would be floating in that part of the ocean.

Their decision to follow the fish away from their usual route ultimately placed them in the right location at a critical moment, demonstrating how an ordinary change in plans can sometimes lead to an extraordinary outcome.

Survivor Reveals He Works Aboard Royal Caribbean Ship

After being pulled aboard, the man gradually recovered enough to explain how he had ended up so far from land.

According to Garrett, the survivor said he worked as a pianist aboard Royal Caribbean’s Ovation of the Seas, a large, 14-deck cruise ship traveling from Long Beach toward Ensenada, Mexico.

Although he was able to provide some information about his employment, his conversation with Norton was considerably shorter and revealed just how frightened he had been.

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“The only thing he said to me was, ‘Thank you. I thought I was gonna die,'” Norton told CBS Los Angeles.

Those words offered a glimpse into the experience of someone who had spent hours surrounded by open water, uncertain whether another vessel would ever pass close enough to notice him.

The fishermen later described the rescue as surreal, having gone from pursuing marlin to helping a stranger who had apparently fallen from a major cruise ship.

What makes the discovery especially striking is the enormous difference between the environment aboard a modern cruise ship and the situation the employee suddenly faced.

A vessel designed to carry passengers and crew across the ocean offers shelter, food, and assistance, but the man had somehow found himself alone in the Pacific, with survival depending on his ability to remain afloat until help arrived.

Emergency Crews Respond Nearly 20 Miles Offshore

Once the survivor was safely aboard the fishing boat, the crew issued an emergency maritime call requesting assistance.

Newport Beach lifeguards responded and traveled offshore to help bring the man back to land, where he could receive medical attention following his prolonged exposure to the ocean.

Battalion Chief Adam Yacenda described the location as being approximately 15 to 20 miles offshore, emphasizing how far the survivor had been from safety.

“It was approximately 15 to 20 miles offshore, pretty much in the middle of the ocean,” Yacenda told CBS Los Angeles.

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Authorities believe the man may have gone overboard at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, around nine hours before the fishermen discovered him.

By the time he was rescued, he had apparently spent much of the night and morning in the Pacific Ocean without assistance.

The survivor was transported to a hospital, and the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that he was expected to recover from the ordeal.

His identity has not been publicly released, and authorities have not established the circumstances that led to him going overboard.

The distance from shore and the length of time he spent in the water make the rescue particularly unusual, especially considering that the fishermen encountered him during an ordinary trip rather than a coordinated search.

Warm Ocean Temperatures May Have Helped Him Survive

Norton believes the unusually warm water played an important role in the man’s survival, pointing to ocean temperatures that were considerably more favorable than they might have been during other years.

According to the fisherman, the water was approximately 76 degrees Fahrenheit, which he connected to unusually warm conditions associated with a strong El Niño pattern.

“You have this crazy super El Niño year. This guy was in the water for probably 10 hours, but the water’s 76 degrees,” Norton explained.

“A different year, no way he makes it.”

While the precise role of the water temperature has not been independently established in the report, Norton’s comments reflect his belief that the conditions gave the survivor a better chance of enduring the long period at sea.

Even in relatively warm water, remaining afloat for nearly ten hours would have been an exhausting experience, particularly for someone who may not have been prepared to enter the ocean.

The fact that the man was still conscious enough to communicate with his rescuers after being pulled aboard made the outcome all the more remarkable.

For Norton and Garrett, the rescue also changed the meaning of their fishing trip, leaving them grateful that their search for marlin had taken them into that particular stretch of water.

Coast Guard Investigates How Employee Went Overboard

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Although the immediate danger has passed, investigators still have several unanswered questions about how the Royal Caribbean employee ended up in the Pacific.

The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the incident, including the circumstances surrounding his reported fall from the Ovation of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean Group also acknowledged the situation in a statement provided to CBS Los Angeles, explaining that the company was assisting the crew member following the ordeal.

“We are providing support and assistance to our crew member during this difficult time,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Royal Caribbean would not release further details out of respect for the employee’s privacy.

Meanwhile, Norton and Garrett have been reflecting on the unlikely sequence of events that brought them across the survivor’s path.

“I’m glad we were there,” Norton told Boetto, expressing relief that the man was recovering.

For the fishermen, what began as a routine outing off Catalina Island ended with a rescue that likely changed another person’s life, while investigators continue working to establish exactly what happened aboard the cruise ship.