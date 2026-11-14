An airport cleaning employee in Tennessee lost his job after a female coworker accused him of entering a women’s restroom, hugging her, and kissing her hand and arm without permission. What began as a workplace complaint eventually developed into a criminal case, although the initial police investigation did not result in an immediate arrest.

The incident occurred on July 26, 2025, at Nashville International Airport, where a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employee contacted airport police after encountering a male cleaner inside a women’s restroom.

According to the bodycam footage YouTube channel Bodycam Rico, the man was identified as 51-year-old Asaad Asaad, an employee of the airport cleaning contractor Bestway.

Asaad maintained that he had entered the restroom to collect trash, while his coworker alleged that he had made unwanted physical contact with her.

The encounter eventually brought company executives to the airport, where they decided to terminate his employment.

TSA Employee Reports Suspicious Restroom Encounter

The incident came to police attention when a TSA employee reported hearing a man’s voice while she was using a women’s restroom.

She told officers that she initially believed the cleaning worker should not have been inside while women were present.

According to her account, male cleaners were ordinarily expected to close off the restroom before entering to perform their duties.

Image Credit: Bodycam Rico

However, the man remained inside despite her objections.

“I was like, ‘Hey, there’s women in here,'” she explained.

The TSA employee said Asaad responded that he was collecting trash.

As she emerged from the stall, another female cleaning employee approached her and requested assistance.

The coworker appeared distressed and alleged that Asaad had been touching and kissing her without permission.

The TSA worker explained that she had not personally witnessed the alleged kissing because she had been inside a stall.

Nevertheless, she confirmed encountering Asaad inside the restroom and hearing the interaction.

She also described the coworker’s apparent fear, explaining that the woman approached her because she felt comfortable seeking assistance from someone wearing an official uniform.

Officers began collecting statements to determine what had happened.

Coworker Describes Unwanted Physical Contact

Investigators faced a language barrier while interviewing the female cleaning employee.

The woman provided her account with translation assistance, while Officer Smith attempted to document the sequence of events.

According to the statement, the interaction began when Asaad approached her in another part of the airport, near Gate D5.

Image Credit: Bodycam Rico

She said she had felt uncomfortable with his behavior before moving to another restroom to continue working.

Asaad allegedly followed her into that restroom, addressed her by name, and approached her.

The coworker claimed he hugged her and that she pushed him away.

She further alleged that he grabbed her hand and kissed her hand and arm.

According to the account relayed to police, the TSA employee emerged from the restroom around that time and confronted Asaad about being inside.

Officers worked to clarify exactly what the woman was alleging, distinguishing the earlier encounter near Gate D5 from the reported physical contact inside the restroom.

The language difficulties made obtaining a precise statement more complicated.

The distinction between what a witness actually observed and what another person reported was also important.

Although the TSA employee corroborated Asaad’s presence in the restroom, she could not independently confirm the alleged unwanted touching.

That left officers relying on statements from the two cleaning employees while determining whether the circumstances supported a criminal complaint.

Asaad Tells Police He Was Collecting Trash

After interviewing the complainant, officers located Asaad and asked him to explain his actions.

They informed him that a coworker had reported being hugged and kissed without permission.

Initially, Asaad suggested that he had been joking with the woman.

“Oh, yeah. I joke with her,” he said.

Image Credit: Bodycam Rico

When asked directly about the encounter, he explained that he had entered the restroom to remove trash.

Asaad acknowledged that he had forgotten to check whether anyone was inside before entering.

He also said the TSA employee confronted him and told him to remain outside.

During subsequent questioning, Asaad denied hugging his coworker but acknowledged kissing her hand.

He described complimenting her work before leaving the area.

Officers also questioned whether he understood the procedures requiring male cleaning employees to close or restrict access to women’s restrooms.

His explanation did not fully resolve the disagreement over the alleged contact, but investigators now had statements from both parties.

The officers considered the accusation a possible misdemeanor assault involving unwanted touching.

However, because they had not witnessed the alleged offense themselves, they explained that the complainant would need to participate in the process of pursuing charges.

Asaad was initially allowed to leave while police consulted his employer.

Company Executive Orders Immediate Termination

The situation took another turn when Bestway’s vice president of operations arrived at the airport.

Officers Smith and LaMatina explained the allegations, the statements they had gathered, and the available legal options.

The company representative expressed concern that Asaad had entered a women’s restroom despite workplace rules.

Image Credit: Bodycam Rico

She explained that Bestway employed female cleaners for women’s restrooms and male cleaners for men’s facilities.

Under those procedures, Asaad should not have entered the women’s restroom to perform his duties.

The executive also spoke with the complainant about whether she wanted to pursue criminal charges or initially allow the company to handle the matter internally.

The woman was hesitant about entering the legal process and initially preferred workplace action.

The company, however, made its own decision about Asaad’s employment.

After locating him and arranging for his return, the executive requested his airport badge.

“You’re being terminated from Bestway effective immediately for violation of our company policy for sexual harassment,” she told him.

“What you did was unacceptable.”

She informed Asaad that his employment was ending that day and that the decision was not open for discussion.

He surrendered his badge and left.

Although the employment decision was immediate, police explained that terminating a worker was different from establishing criminal responsibility.

The employer could enforce its workplace standards independently of whether prosecutors ultimately obtained a conviction.

Police Explain Why Charges Were Not Immediate

During the investigation, officers repeatedly discussed the complainant’s options.

Because the alleged contact had not occurred in their presence, they explained that pursuing the misdemeanor assault allegation would require additional steps involving the complainant and a magistrate.

The woman could request a court process, or the incident could remain documented while she considered her options.

The TSA employee expressed concern that the coworker might be frightened to proceed, especially because she had sought help immediately after the encounter.

Officers stressed that they did not want to pressure her into a decision.

They also acknowledged the importance of documenting her complaint in case she later chose to pursue charges.

Another concern emerged after Asaad was fired.

The company representative learned that he also worked for another employer and might retain access to airport facilities despite losing his Bestway position.

Police explained that they could document the complaint and investigate whether any separate airport access restrictions were appropriate.

The situation highlighted the difference between an employer’s authority to terminate someone and law enforcement’s ability to restrict access or pursue criminal charges.

Assault Case Ends Without a Conviction

Image Credit: Bodycam Rico

According to Bodycam Rico’s closing narration, the complainant later changed her mind and decided to pursue the criminal allegation.

On July 30, 2025, Officer Smith accompanied her to a magistrate, who approved an assault warrant.

The incident report recorded Asaad’s arrest the following day.

The case subsequently appeared in Davidson County court records under case number GS 1080302.

On November 3, 2025, the court entered a deferred judgment without a conviction.

According to the channel, the detailed record included six months of probation, and the case was eventually marked closed.

The outcome differed from the immediate workplace consequences, which had already resulted in Asaad’s dismissal from Bestway.

No criminal conviction was recorded in the reported court disposition.

The case illustrates how workplace misconduct allegations and criminal proceedings can follow separate paths, with different standards and consequences.

For the female employee, reporting the incident led to a police investigation and employer intervention, even though she initially hesitated to pursue charges.

For Asaad, the complaint resulted in the immediate loss of one job and a subsequent legal case that ended through a deferred judgment.

Bodycam Rico concluded by distinguishing those two outcomes: the company made its employment decision at the airport, while the criminal allegation proceeded through the courts afterward.