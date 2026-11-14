Something extraordinary has happened high above the North Pole, where an unusual burst of warmth has caused winds surrounding the polar vortex to reverse direction earlier in the season than ever recorded.

The atmospheric disruption has raised questions about whether a major Arctic outbreak could develop across the United States before winter officially begins, although the latest forecasts suggest a much different outcome for the coming weeks.

Meteorologist Max Schuster, host of the YouTube channel Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center, explained that the historic reversal may be short-lived, with the polar vortex already showing signs of strengthening again.

Meanwhile, millions of Americans face freezing temperatures this weekend, powerful Pacific storms are preparing to bring heavy rain and mountain snow to the West Coast, and another potentially significant weather system could develop shortly before Thanksgiving.

Polar Vortex Winds Reverse Earlier Than Ever Recorded

According to Schuster, an extraordinary warming event in the stratosphere has disrupted the circulation of winds around the North Pole.

The polar vortex normally consists of powerful winds traveling around the Arctic approximately 20 miles above Earth’s surface.

Under typical conditions, those winds can reach around 60 mph, helping maintain a large circulation of cold air in the upper atmosphere.

However, unusually warm temperatures recently caused the winds to weaken dramatically.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

Schuster explained that they slowed to approximately 2 mph before reversing direction, eventually moving backward at around 8 mph.

The reversal represents a historic development for this point in November.

According to the early data presented by the meteorologist, the winds changed direction around November 10, approximately 17 days earlier than the previous record of November 27, 1968.

Schuster said the records he examined extended back to 1948, making the latest event particularly remarkable.

However, he cautioned that an early reversal does not automatically mean an Arctic blast will soon strike the United States.

The disruption occurred high in the stratosphere, while most everyday weather develops much closer to Earth’s surface.

Schuster compared the atmosphere to a building with two floors, explaining that the polar vortex occupies the upper level while the weather people experience occurs below.

Although disruptions in the upper atmosphere can eventually influence weather patterns near the ground, that connection is not guaranteed.

Historic Reversal May Not Bring Arctic Air To America

Schuster explained that the reversed winds have remained largely confined to the upper atmosphere, rather than spreading downward through the entire weather system.

According to the meteorologist, the reversal stopped at approximately 17 miles above Earth’s surface.

Closer to the ground, the winds responsible for everyday weather never changed direction.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

That distinction could determine whether the unusual event produces any significant cold outbreak across the United States.

The GFS forecast model suggests the polar vortex will strengthen considerably over the coming weeks.

Schuster said wind speeds could increase from approximately 10 mph on Saturday, November 14, to around 77 mph by the end of November.

That would make the circulation stronger than normal.

A stronger polar vortex generally favors keeping the coldest Arctic air concentrated farther north, reducing the chances of widespread outbreaks reaching lower latitudes.

As a result, Schuster currently expects the disruption to have a greater chance of affecting Europe or Asia than the United States.

There is still uncertainty because changes in the stratosphere can take several weeks to influence weather patterns below.

Nevertheless, the immediate outlook does not support a prolonged Arctic outbreak across much of the country.

This is an important distinction because an extraordinary atmospheric event does not necessarily produce equally extraordinary weather at the surface.

For now, the latest forecast favors a relatively mild pattern across large portions of the United States as Thanksgiving approaches.

Record Global Warmth And El Niño Add Another Twist

The polar vortex disruption is occurring against a backdrop of unusually high global temperatures.

Schuster reported that October 2026 was the warmest October in the global temperature data he examined, with temperatures more than 3 degrees above levels from the late 1800s.

He also said 2026 was on track to become the second-warmest year on record.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

According to his presentation, nine consecutive days between October 29 and November 6 established new global temperature records for their respective calendar dates.

That brought the total number of record-warm days during 2026 to 74.

The oceans have played a major role in the unusual warmth, with temperatures outside polar regions remaining at record levels for five consecutive months.

Schuster also highlighted the developing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean.

He explained that parts of the tropical Pacific were running nearly 6 degrees above normal, while recent El Niño measurements had reached levels unmatched in records extending back to 1981.

The World Meteorological Organization, according to Schuster, expected the event to peak during December.

These conditions could continue influencing atmospheric circulation as the Northern Hemisphere moves deeper into winter.

However, the relationship between warm oceans, global temperatures, and individual cold outbreaks is complex.

Record warmth does not prevent short periods of freezing weather, just as a disrupted polar vortex does not guarantee that unusually cold air will reach the United States.

Schuster emphasized that the evolving pattern still deserves attention, even if the immediate forecast favors relatively mild conditions.

Millions Face Freezing Temperatures This Weekend

Despite the longer-range warming trend, a sharp cold outbreak is moving through the central and eastern United States this weekend.

Schuster said more than 16 million people could be affected by freeze and frost alerts as temperatures fall across the Midwest, Mississippi Valley, and Southeast.

Kansas City could drop to approximately 26 degrees, while St. Louis may reach 28 and Minneapolis could fall to around 23.

Farther south, Nashville and Knoxville are expected to approach 29 degrees.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

Huntsville, Alabama, could fall to approximately 31, while Little Rock, Memphis, and Greensboro may reach the freezing mark.

Even Atlanta and Birmingham could come within roughly one degree of freezing.

The cold is particularly significant across the Southeast, where some communities may experience their first freeze of the season.

Schuster advised residents, especially farmers and people with sensitive outdoor vegetation, to cover vulnerable plants or bring them indoors.

However, he stressed that the weekend freeze should not be confused with the recent polar vortex reversal.

The immediate cold is associated with weather patterns closer to the surface, rather than a direct consequence of the historic wind reversal high above the Arctic.

Temperatures are expected to rebound across much of the country next week.

According to the Climate Prediction Center outlook discussed by Schuster, portions of the Great Plains and Great Lakes have up to an 80% chance of experiencing above-normal temperatures.

That warmth is expected to spread eastward as Thanksgiving week approaches, while parts of the West lean somewhat cooler.

West Coast Faces Repeated Storms And Heavy Mountain Snow

While temperatures recover across the eastern United States, the western states face a much more active weather pattern.

Schuster warned that powerful atmospheric rivers will continue directing moisture toward the Pacific Coast, producing heavy rain, mountain snow, and potentially dangerous coastal conditions.

Storm systems will also spread precipitation inland, bringing snowfall to parts of Utah, Colorado, and the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

Additional snow showers may continue across northern New England, while lake-effect snow remains possible around the Great Lakes.

Schuster highlighted the possibility of several inches of snowfall south of Chicago, although the outcome depends on whether temperatures become cold enough for sustained snow.

Parts of Michigan, including Traverse City and areas near Bad Axe, could receive around 2 to 3 inches, with lighter accumulations elsewhere.

The more persistent storm threat will remain in the West.

Another powerful system is expected to reach Washington, Oregon, and northern or central California around Tuesday, November 17, bringing additional mountain snowfall to the Sierra Nevada.

Schuster said parts of Northern California, including areas from Crescent City toward Fort Bragg, could receive approximately 3 to 6 inches of rainfall through the middle of next week.

Some locations in southwestern Oregon may receive more than 7 or 8 inches.

Farther north, western Washington and Oregon could experience widespread totals of 1 to 3 inches, with around 6 inches possible in parts of northwestern Washington’s higher terrain.

The meteorologist also warned about dangerous coastal surf, with wave heights potentially approaching 50 feet in exposed locations.

That combination of repeated rainfall, heavy mountain snow, and powerful waves could create difficult travel conditions and localized flooding concerns.

Another Large Storm Could Develop Before Thanksgiving

Schuster expects the national weather pattern to become more complicated toward the end of next week.

A relatively weak system may cross the Rockies and Northern Plains around Wednesday and Thursday, November 18–19, although significant impacts appear unlikely at this stage.

However, another disturbance could begin organizing over the Rockies around November 19–20.

Depending on how it develops, that system could become a more substantial storm affecting the Great Plains as Thanksgiving week approaches.

Schuster said the possibilities include heavy snow in colder regions and severe thunderstorms farther south.

The exact track and strength remain uncertain, and the forecast could change considerably as newer model guidance becomes available.

For travelers preparing for the holiday, the developing storm may become more important than the polar vortex reversal itself.

Schuster indicated that the West Coast will remain the primary focus for hazardous weather in the immediate future, but the risk could shift toward the central United States later next week.

Meanwhile, the extraordinary changes above the Arctic will continue being monitored for possible effects during December.

Although the polar vortex has behaved in a way not previously observed this early in the season, Schuster’s current forecast suggests its most immediate consequence for the United States may be surprisingly limited.