A routine traffic stop in Florida took an unexpected turn when deputies investigating a speeding violation and illegally tinted windows became suspicious that the driver was concealing something inside his clothing.

The driver, identified as Michael, repeatedly denied having anything illegal and accused officers of violating his rights as they searched him and his vehicle.

However, a second search eventually uncovered a substantial amount of cocaine hidden near his groin, leading to his arrest and several criminal charges.

According to the YouTube channel Bodycam Files, which shared footage of the January 30, 2024, encounter, the investigation also revealed evidence of an attempted disposal of suspected drugs inside a patrol car.

The case ultimately resulted in a conviction and a state prison sentence after Michael entered a no-contest plea.

Deputies Stop Driver For Speeding And Dark Window Tint

The encounter began when Flagler County deputies stopped Michael’s vehicle for speeding and excessively dark window tint.

Bodycam footage shows an officer approaching the vehicle and immediately commenting on how difficult it was to see through the windows.

“I can’t see in any of the windows. They’re so dark,” the deputy explained.

Michael acknowledged the tint but suggested that the windows had previously been modified.

Image Credit: Bodycam Files

An officer retrieved a tint meter to determine whether the windows complied with Florida’s legal requirements.

The front window registered 13%, while the deputy explained that it needed to measure at least 28% to comply with the applicable standard.

The rear window registered just 5%, making it considerably darker.

Michael said he had not personally installed the tint and had previously been stopped over the same issue.

He also explained that he had recently gotten the vehicle back, suggesting that its condition had changed while it was out of his possession.

When asked where he was going, Michael said he was traveling to his aunt’s house in Palm Coast’s Seminole Woods area.

He also mentioned owning another house that was undergoing renovations and said he had visited to check on the work.

The discussion initially appeared relatively calm, but the encounter changed when deputies began questioning him about marijuana.

Officers Report Marijuana Odor Coming From Vehicle

An officer asked Michael whether he had a medical marijuana card and whether he was carrying weapons or illegal substances.

Michael answered no to each question.

However, deputies said they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Image Credit: Bodycam Files

“When’s the last time someone smoked in there? Because it reeks of weed right now,” one officer asked.

Michael insisted that he did not smoke marijuana and challenged the deputies’ claims about the odor.

He also expressed frustration when officers directed him out of the vehicle and began preparing to search him.

According to the footage, deputies explained that they believed the marijuana odor provided grounds to search the vehicle.

Michael repeatedly questioned that justification, maintaining that he had done nothing illegal.

He also wanted to record the interaction with his phone.

The deputies allowed him to record and reminded him that their body cameras were recording as well.

The disagreement soon became more tense as officers instructed Michael to place his hands behind his head and spread his feet for a search.

One deputy pointed out that Michael had reportedly been involved in a previous traffic stop during which a police canine alerted to his vehicle.

That detail appeared to increase the officers’ suspicions, although the current investigation still required its own evidence.

Driver Objects To Search Around His Groin

The first physical search became the most confrontational part of the encounter.

As deputies checked Michael’s clothing, they asked whether he had anything concealed around his groin.

Michael reacted strongly when an officer searched that area, repeatedly complaining that the contact was inappropriate.

He accused the deputy of grabbing his genitals and said the search made him uncomfortable.

Image Credit: Bodycam Files

“I understand you doing your job, but that’s harassment,” Michael told the officer.

The deputy rejected that characterization and explained that officers sometimes encounter people who conceal drugs or other illegal items in intimate areas of their clothing.

He described a previous case involving a suspect who had hidden a trafficking quantity of oxycodone near his genitals.

According to the officer, such experiences were why deputies performed thorough searches even when they were uncomfortable doing so.

Michael continued arguing that the search was unnecessarily intrusive.

He later acknowledged that his previous experience in prison made him particularly sensitive to being searched.

“I’ve been in prison, so I get offended,” he explained.

The officer responded that he had not known about Michael’s history and said he was simply attempting to perform his duties.

The exchange illustrates how physically intrusive searches can create tension during police encounters, particularly when the person being searched feels embarrassed or believes the officers are exceeding reasonable boundaries.

At the same time, deputies maintained that they were conducting a lawful investigation and attempting to determine whether Michael had concealed contraband.

Second Search Reveals Cocaine Hidden In Clothing

After searching the vehicle, deputies located a small quantity of marijuana.

According to the Bodycam Files narrator, officers then returned their attention to Michael because of his reactions during the initial search.

They suspected he might be concealing additional substances.

One deputy explained that another search would be more thorough, acknowledging that Michael had already objected to being touched around his groin.

Image Credit: Bodycam Files

As the search continued, an officer felt something unusual inside Michael’s pants.

He repeatedly asked what the object was and instructed another deputy to help locate it.

The officers eventually discovered a concealed substance near Michael’s crotch.

One deputy remarked that the discovery demonstrated why officers sometimes needed to search areas where suspects might hide illegal items.

The substance appeared to be crack cocaine, and deputies also found cash.

Michael continued disputing the officers’ earlier statements about marijuana odor, even after a small quantity of marijuana had been recovered from the vehicle.

The discovery substantially changed the nature of the investigation.

What began as a traffic stop involving speeding and illegal window tint had developed into a drug possession case involving a significant quantity of cocaine.

Deputies Find More Suspected Drugs In Patrol Car

The investigation did not end when Michael was taken into custody.

According to the channel’s narration, deputies later discovered pieces of a white, rock-like substance scattered across the back seat and floor of the patrol vehicle.

Some of the material had been crushed into the seat belt buckle.

A sample of the substance field-tested positive for cocaine.

Investigators believed Michael had attempted to dispose of additional evidence while inside the patrol car.

The narrator explained that deputies had already recovered 16.84 grams of cocaine from his pants.

They also located a small amount of marijuana on the passenger-side floorboard and sandwich bags in the glove compartment.

Authorities seized Michael’s vehicle and $567 in cash as part of the investigation.

The evidence recovered from the patrol car became particularly important because it led to allegations that Michael had attempted to tamper with physical evidence.

The incident demonstrates how suspects can face additional legal consequences when investigators believe they have tried to conceal, destroy, or discard evidence during an arrest.

In Michael’s case, those allegations eventually became part of the charges pursued through the criminal justice system.

Michael Receives State Prison Sentence

Image Credit: Bodycam Files

Following the arrest, Michael faced four criminal charges.

According to Bodycam Files, they included possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

He initially posted bonds totaling $20,500 and was released the following day.

Prosecutors later declined to pursue one of the evidence-tampering charges, leaving three counts.

The case continued for several months before another law enforcement encounter brought Michael back into custody.

On November 19, 2024, Daytona Beach police arrested him on an outstanding Flagler County warrant.

Michael subsequently entered a no-contest plea to the three remaining charges.

On February 4, 2025, a judge found him guilty on all three counts.

He received two years and six months in state prison on each felony count, along with a two-day county jail sentence for the paraphernalia offense, which was credited as time already served.

The narrator did not specify whether the felony prison terms were ordered to run concurrently or consecutively.

Michael was also required to pay $618 in court costs and fees.

The outcome represented a significant escalation from the original traffic violations, which had initially prompted deputies to stop his vehicle.

Throughout the bodycam footage, Michael insisted that the searches were unnecessary and repeatedly told officers he had nothing illegal.

However, the cocaine recovered from his clothing and the additional substance found inside the patrol vehicle became central evidence in the case.

Bodycam Files concluded its account by outlining the conviction and sentencing, bringing an end to a prosecution that began with an officer noticing excessively dark windows during an otherwise ordinary traffic stop.