A Dallas rapper’s murder trial ended in an emotional courtroom scene when a jury found him guilty of arranging the killing of a rival musician, leaving his family in tears as he was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, was convicted of capital murder on November 11, exactly six years after fellow Dallas rapper MO3 was fatally shot along Interstate 35.

The verdict brought a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, following a closely watched trial involving financial records, cellphone evidence, and testimony about a longstanding feud between the two musicians.

Commentary YouTuber Anton Daniels reacted to the conviction in a recent video featuring coverage from WFAA and FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth, arguing that the tragedy demonstrated the devastating consequences of allowing personal disputes to escalate into violence.

He was particularly disturbed by footage he said showed Conway asking to kiss his young son one final time before being taken into custody.

Jury Reaches Guilty Verdict Six Years After Killing

According to WFAA senior crime and justice reporter Rebecca Lopez, jurors deliberated for approximately six and a half hours before finding Conway guilty of capital murder.

The prosecution alleged that Conway arranged for another man, Kewon White, to kill MO3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, following a prolonged dispute between the rappers.

Image Credit: Anton Daniels

Noble was shot and killed on November 11, 2020, along Interstate 35 in Dallas.

Prosecutors argued that Conway had the motive, financial resources, and connections necessary to organize the killing.

During the trial, they presented evidence involving financial transactions, cellphone communications, location information, and testimony from witnesses connected to the investigation.

The defense disputed that interpretation, maintaining that prosecutors had relied too heavily on circumstantial evidence and assumptions.

Lopez explained that jurors requested additional materials during deliberations, including cellphone and financial records, internet searches associated with the convicted gunman, and lyrics from two Yella Beezy songs.

Those requests suggested that the jury was carefully examining the evidence before reaching its decision.

Ultimately, the panel agreed with the prosecution’s account.

Conway was convicted of capital murder by remuneration, meaning the killing was found to have been arranged in exchange for payment or the promise of payment.

The sentence of life without parole followed immediately after the guilty verdict.

Emotional Courtroom Scene Leaves Families In Tears

Lopez described the atmosphere inside the courtroom as extremely emotional when the verdict was announced.

Conway’s relatives appeared visibly devastated, with some crying as they learned he would spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

His young son was also present.

According to Daniels, he had seen additional footage in which Conway asked whether he could kiss his son one last time.

The commentator said that moment particularly troubled him because the child was witnessing his father’s sentencing to life imprisonment.

“Do you know how crazy that is?” Daniels asked.

Image Credit: Anton Daniels

The supplied news footage did not independently establish the precise wording or circumstances of that request, but Daniels described it as one of the most painful aspects of the case.

For Noble’s family, the verdict brought a different emotional response.

Lopez reported that relatives embraced and cried after waiting six years for the case to reach a conclusion.

The anniversary carried particular meaning because the jury returned its verdict on the exact date Noble had been killed.

That coincidence was not lost on prosecutors or investigators who had spent years working on the case.

The courtroom scenes illustrated the consequences extending beyond the two rappers, with both families confronting losses that could shape their lives for years.

Daniels Says Street Conflicts Destroy Families

After watching the WFAA coverage, Daniels criticized the culture of violent rivalries that can develop around disputes between musicians.

He argued that artists should focus on education, employment, and their families rather than allowing conflicts to threaten their freedom or their lives.

“The streets don’t love y’all,” Daniels said.

The commentator questioned why someone with a successful music career and a child would risk becoming involved in a killing over a personal dispute.

He also expressed frustration that Noble had lost his life while Conway, still relatively young, would now spend decades in prison.

According to Daniels, financial success and public recognition become meaningless when someone loses the ability to live freely and spend time with loved ones.

He compared the situation with his own responsibilities as a father, explaining that he would never willingly risk losing contact with his daughter over anger toward another person.

Daniels also questioned why violence and criminal rivalries sometimes receive attention in parts of the music industry, arguing that communities should celebrate more constructive examples of success.

His comments reflected a broader criticism of the glorification of street conflicts, although violent conduct by particular individuals should not be treated as representative of an entire music genre or community.

The case nevertheless illustrates how a dispute that becomes entangled with threats, money, and violence can have consequences far beyond the original disagreement.

Defense Attorney Challenges The Evidence And Plans Appeal

Conway’s defense team maintained that prosecutors had failed to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Following the verdict, lead defense attorney Toby Shook spoke with reporters outside the courtroom.

“We really can’t express the disappointment at the verdict,” Shook said.

Image Credit: Anton Daniels

He explained that Conway’s attorneys intended to challenge the conviction through the appeals process.

“We’re going to keep fighting,” he added.

When asked whether prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence, Shook said he did not believe they had established their case.

The defense had argued during trial that investigators relied on speculative connections between Conway, White, and other people associated with the alleged murder plot.

Attorneys also challenged witness testimony, financial evidence, and the use of rap lyrics to establish motive.

According to the defense, certain cellphone location records contradicted parts of the prosecution’s account.

They further argued that Conway’s financial activities were consistent with his usual spending habits rather than proof of payments for a killing.

Prosecutors rejected those arguments, maintaining that the evidence supported a coordinated murder-for-hire operation.

The appeal could examine legal questions arising from the trial, but the defense had not publicly detailed its specific appellate arguments in the footage presented by Daniels.

For now, Conway remains convicted and sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutor Explains How Investigators Built The Case

The second news segment featured by Daniels included remarks from prosecutor Tommy Adams, who spoke about the investigation and the jury’s decision.

Adams praised the work of law enforcement personnel and prosecutors who had spent years gathering evidence.

He specifically highlighted Detective Eric Barnes and the assistance provided by federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF.

According to Adams, the investigation required extensive cooperation among multiple organizations.

Image Credit: Anton Daniels

He described the case as one of the most challenging his team had handled over the preceding six years.

When questioned about the reliance on circumstantial evidence, Adams argued that such evidence can be highly persuasive when several independent pieces support the same conclusion.

“DNA is circumstantial, but I think we all agree that DNA is great evidence,” he said.

Adams also mentioned iCloud messages and location mapping performed by a federal special agent as important parts of the prosecution’s case.

He emphasized that jurors had been required to consider thousands of pieces of evidence during a trial lasting approximately two and a half weeks.

According to the prosecutor, their requests to review additional materials demonstrated how seriously they approached that responsibility.

Adams also reflected on the significance of the November 11 verdict.

He said investigators had endured many sleepless nights and expressed his belief that the timing carried a deeper meaning.

Rather than disclosing private conversations with Noble’s relatives, Adams said he wanted those moments to remain between the family and the prosecution team.

Murder Case Raises Questions About Rap Lyrics And Responsibility

Image Credit: Anton Daniels

Another issue discussed during the trial involved lyrics released by the two rappers during their dispute.

Lopez explained that jurors heard songs connected to the rivalry, but prosecutors insisted they were not putting rap music itself on trial.

Instead, they argued that the relevant issue was the conduct allegedly following the release of the songs.

That distinction matters because artistic expression and evidence of criminal activity are not necessarily the same thing.

Lyrics may provide context for a relationship or dispute, but they do not independently establish that someone committed a crime.

In Conway’s case, jurors considered those materials alongside communications, financial records, witness accounts, and other evidence.

The verdict also followed an earlier conviction of Kewon White, who was found guilty of capital murder for Noble’s killing.

Another defendant, Devin Brown, has also been charged in connection with the case and was awaiting trial at the time of the reports.

Daniels concluded his reaction by urging viewers to avoid criminal activity and concentrate on building stable lives.

He argued that modern investigative methods, including electronic records and surveillance technology, make it increasingly difficult for perpetrators to escape accountability.

His larger concern, however, was the human cost of the killing: one musician lost his life, another received a sentence that will keep him in prison permanently, and their families were left to live with the consequences.

Conway’s lawyers have indicated that they will pursue an appeal, while the conviction brings a significant chapter of the six-year investigation into Noble’s death to a close.