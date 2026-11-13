An extraordinary change high above the North Pole is raising new questions about the weather leading into Thanksgiving, after winds surrounding the polar vortex reversed direction earlier in November than ever recorded.

The unusual event comes as another round of powerful storms approaches the western United States, while freezing temperatures spread across the South and a potentially significant storm begins appearing in forecasts for the days before Thanksgiving.

Meteorologist Ryan Hall, host of the YouTube channel Ryan Hall, Y’all, explained that the polar vortex disruption does not necessarily mean an immediate Arctic outbreak across the United States. In fact, much of the country is expected to turn warmer next week.

However, Hall warned that a developing system around November 20–21 could bring heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds, potentially affecting travel preparations as Thanksgiving approaches.

Polar Vortex Winds Reverse Earlier Than Ever Recorded

According to Hall, winds surrounding the stratospheric polar vortex reversed direction on November 11, marking an exceptionally unusual development for this point in the season.

The polar vortex is a large circulation of cold air high above the Arctic, with winds normally traveling from west to east approximately 20 miles above Earth’s surface.

During the recent disruption, those winds slowed, stopped, and began moving in the opposite direction.

Image Credit: Ryan Hall, Y’all

Hall said the reversed winds reached approximately 8 to 10 mph, an unusual change that displaced the center of the polar vortex away from the North Pole.

The circulation shifted toward Scandinavia and was forecast to move farther into Siberia, where some of the coldest air is concentrating.

Eastern Siberia was running approximately 17 degrees below normal, while much of Canada and the eastern United States remained comparatively mild.

Hall emphasized that records extending back to 1959 show no previous reversal occurring this early in the season.

However, the unusual atmospheric event does not automatically mean that Arctic air will immediately surge southward into the United States.

The location of the displaced cold air matters just as much as the disruption itself.

For now, the coldest air is expected to remain concentrated on the other side of the Northern Hemisphere, although Hall said he would continue watching whether the pattern eventually influences North America during December.

Strong El Niño May Be Influencing The Atmosphere

Hall also connected the polar vortex disruption to the developing El Niño in the Pacific Ocean.

According to the meteorologist, ocean temperatures in the tropical Pacific have climbed above levels recorded during the peak of the powerful 2015 El Niño.

He said the developing event could potentially become the strongest El Niño on record, although that outcome is not yet certain.

Image Credit: Ryan Hall, Y’all

The unusually warm Pacific waters can influence atmospheric circulation by strengthening the jet stream and changing how energy moves through the atmosphere.

Hall explained that some of this energy can travel upward into the stratosphere, where it may disturb the polar vortex.

That connection could help explain why such an unusual wind reversal has occurred before Thanksgiving.

Despite the disruption, forecasts favor above-normal temperatures across much of the United States next week.

The strongest warm signals are expected around the Great Lakes and Northeast, while Nashville could return to the 60s and Dallas may approach 70 degrees by the end of the week.

This contrast is important because polar vortex disruptions are sometimes associated with major cold outbreaks, but their effects depend on where the displaced circulation moves and how the lower atmosphere responds.

Hall stressed that any potential connection to colder American weather later in winter remains uncertain.

First Freeze Reaches Deep Into The South

Before the warmer pattern develops, millions of people across the southern United States will experience a sharp temperature drop this weekend.

Hall warned that Friday night, November 13, could bring Nashville down to approximately 30 degrees, while Memphis may reach 31.

By Saturday night, November 14, Nashville could fall further to around 28 degrees.

Birmingham, Alabama, and Charlotte, North Carolina, are expected to approach 32 degrees, while Atlanta could drop to approximately 33 degrees, allowing frost to develop.

Image Credit: Ryan Hall, Y’all

For many communities, this will represent the first freezing weather of the autumn.

Hall explained that the freeze is arriving relatively late, with Nashville experiencing its first freeze approximately 12 days later than normal.

Charlotte’s first freeze is expected to arrive around 11 days behind its usual schedule.

Residents across Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, and the Carolinas were advised to protect sensitive vegetation and bring vulnerable potted plants indoors before temperatures drop.

Meanwhile, a separate storm system moving along the Gulf Coast is expected to produce rainfall across southern and eastern Texas during the weekend.

The cold outbreak will be relatively brief, with warmer air returning to much of the eastern United States over the following several days.

Powerful Pacific Storms Threaten California And The Rockies

While the South deals with freezing temperatures, the western United States faces a much more active storm pattern.

Hall warned that a series of Pacific systems will begin striking the West Coast on Friday, November 13, bringing heavy rain, mountain snow, dangerous winds, and enormous coastal waves.

The first major storm is expected to reach Northern California before spreading precipitation farther inland.

Across the Sierra Nevada, particularly along the higher elevations west of Lake Tahoe, snowfall totals could approach 20 inches.

Strong winds will make conditions considerably more dangerous, with ridge-top gusts potentially reaching 70 to 90 mph.

Hall warned that the combination of heavy, wet snow and powerful winds could produce blizzard conditions, particularly Friday evening and into Saturday.

Travel along Interstate 80 and Highway 50 could become difficult, with reduced visibility, slippery roads, and potential disruptions from fallen trees or power lines.

The coastline near San Francisco faces another significant threat.

According to Hall, breaking waves could reach 25 to 35 feet, while certain exposed locations that concentrate wave energy may experience waves approaching 45 to 50 feet.

Such conditions could produce dangerous surf, beach erosion, and waves overtopping seawalls.

The stormy pattern is expected to continue as a second, potentially stronger system arrives Sunday into Monday, November 15–16.

Hall said snow levels could fall with that system, allowing additional mountain snowfall.

Rain and snow will also spread toward the Four Corners region, bringing unsettled weather farther inland.

These storms matter beyond the West Coast because their energy could eventually move across the Rockies and contribute to another major weather system developing in the central United States.

New Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain Before Thanksgiving

The system Hall is watching most closely is expected to begin organizing east of the Rocky Mountains around Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21.

Image Credit: Ryan Hall, Y’all

Although the exact track remains uncertain, early forecasts suggest a significant heavy-rain threat stretching from eastern Texas into Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

Houston, Shreveport, Little Rock, and Jackson are among the cities highlighted in the developing rainfall outlook.

Hall noted that parts of Arkansas are experiencing exceptional drought, with Little Rock receiving only around one-fifth of its usual rainfall since September.

For those communities, widespread rain could provide some relief from prolonged dry conditions.

However, heavy rain falling over a relatively short period could also cause flooding problems, making the amount and timing of precipitation important.

On the colder side of the storm, accumulating snow may develop across the mountains of Colorado and Utah.

Some snowfall could extend into the High Plains, potentially affecting areas from Denver northward into Wyoming.

Strong winds may also develop across a broad region stretching from the West Coast toward the Mississippi Valley.

By Sunday, November 22, rain associated with the system could spread into the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

Hall cautioned that the forecast remains more than a week away, leaving considerable uncertainty about the storm’s precise location, strength, and timing.

If the system slows down, its effects could extend into the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

First Thanksgiving Travel Forecast Shows Regional Differences

Image Credit: Ryan Hall, Y’all

Hall also offered an early outlook for the main Thanksgiving travel days, Monday through Wednesday, November 23–25.

Across Texas and the Great Plains, he expects generally dry conditions, with relatively high confidence in that forecast.

The Great Lakes should also experience mostly dry weather with temperatures close to seasonal averages.

Denver and much of the Rocky Mountain region are similarly favored to remain dry during those travel days.

Confidence is lower across the Ohio Valley and Mid-South, where lingering showers could continue into Monday before conditions turn cooler and drier.

The Northeast and Southeast may also experience showers, although forecast models have not yet reached agreement about their timing and coverage.

The West Coast appears most likely to remain unsettled.

Hall expects another round of heavy rain and mountain snow across California and the Pacific Northwest during the travel period, although the exact areas affected could change as newer forecasts become available.

For travelers, the biggest uncertainty remains whether the developing November 20–21 storm clears the central and eastern United States quickly or lingers into the following week.

Hall said it was still too early to provide a reliable detailed forecast for Thanksgiving Day itself, November 26.

The next several days should provide a clearer picture as forecast models begin agreeing on the developing storm’s track and how quickly it moves across the country.