A South Carolina father accused of burying his 11-month-old son alive inside a dog crate has been ordered to remain behind bars after a judge denied him bond on multiple criminal charges, including attempted murder.

Michael Comer, 25, appeared before a judge in Lexington County on Thursday, November 12, just two days after authorities discovered his missing infant son buried underground near a family property.

The baby, identified as Koah Sharp, was found alive following an extensive search involving more than 100 law enforcement officers, who reportedly heard him crying as they began digging.

According to WSPA 7News reporter Keith Savage, investigators believe the child spent approximately 24 hours inside the buried crate before rescuers located him.

Despite the circumstances, the infant survived and was later released from the hospital into the care of family members.

Judge Denies Bond During Brief Court Hearing

Savage reported that Comer appeared for a short bond hearing at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday morning.

The 25-year-old faces four charges: attempted murder, unlawful conduct toward a child, burglary, and custodial interference.

A judge denied bond on every count, meaning Comer will remain in custody while the criminal case proceeds.

Image Credit: WSPA 7News

According to Savage, Comer was not visible to those attending the hearing, although he briefly addressed the judge.

The judge prohibited audio recording, so the defendant’s remarks were not included in the television report.

Authorities have not publicly detailed what Comer said during the hearing or whether he offered any explanation for the allegations against him.

The proceedings followed his arrest on Monday evening, November 9, while investigators were still searching for his missing son.

The case has attracted attention because of the circumstances surrounding the infant’s disappearance and the extraordinary conditions in which he was eventually discovered.

However, the allegations have not been resolved at trial, and Comer remains presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Missing Baby Found Buried Inside Dog Crate

The search for Koah ended Tuesday, November 10, when authorities located him in the town of Leesville.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the infant was discovered approximately 50 yards from a home belonging to Comer’s father.

Investigators said the child had been placed inside a dog crate measuring approximately two feet by two feet.

The crate was wrapped with a towel and buried roughly one foot underground.

Authorities believe the baby remained in that confined space for approximately 24 hours.

Image Credit: WSPA 7News

Those details raised immediate concerns about how an infant could survive for so long without normal access to care, particularly while trapped beneath the ground.

Savage explained that investigators had been searching the area when officers made the discovery.

The exact sequence of events leading to the baby’s disappearance has not been fully explained in the information released by authorities.

Police have also not publicly established why the crate was buried in that location or disclosed all the evidence connecting Comer to the alleged incident.

What investigators have confirmed is that the child was alive when rescuers reached him.

The discovery transformed what had been a desperate search for a missing infant into an urgent rescue operation.

Officers Hear Infant Crying Beneath The Ground

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon described the dramatic moment officers realized the missing child was beneath the soil.

During a Tuesday news conference featured in Savage’s report, Koon explained that search teams had been examining the ground when they heard a sound coming from the buried enclosure.

“As they probed it and laid it out and started digging, you could hear little Koah crying,” the sheriff said.

The sound immediately alerted officers that the infant was alive.

Image Credit: WSPA 7News

Koon explained that rescuers rushed to uncover the crate once they recognized what they were hearing.

According to the sheriff, more than 100 officers had participated in the operation, demonstrating the scale of the response to the baby’s disappearance.

Finding the infant alive was an extraordinary development, given the time authorities believe he had spent underground.

For investigators, hearing the child cry offered the first clear indication that the search could still end in a rescue.

The circumstances also underline how important the coordinated search became. Had the officers failed to locate the buried crate, the outcome could have been very different.

Although the sheriff described the rescue in emotional terms, the report did not provide additional details about the specific search techniques that led officers to the location.

Sheriff Explains What May Have Helped Baby Survive

One of the most difficult questions surrounding the case concerns how Koah survived the conditions inside the buried crate.

Sheriff Koon suggested that several factors may have helped the infant remain alive until rescuers found him.

Among them were the relatively cool temperatures and the towel wrapped around the crate.

Koon indicated that the environmental conditions may have influenced the child’s ability to survive, particularly in relation to heat and the availability of air.

“The good Lord looked down on him the last 24 hours,” the sheriff said.

He also expressed hope that Koah would grow up without lasting memories of the traumatic experience.

However, the sheriff’s comments were preliminary observations rather than a medical explanation of how the infant survived.

The available report did not establish how much air could enter the enclosure or whether medical professionals had identified specific factors responsible for the child’s survival.

The distinction is important because the conditions described by investigators were extremely dangerous, regardless of the favorable outcome.

A child’s survival in such circumstances should not be taken to mean that being confined in a buried enclosure is anything less than a life-threatening emergency.

Infant Released From Hospital Into Family Care

Following the rescue, Koah was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

According to Savage, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department later confirmed that the child had been released Tuesday night.

He was subsequently placed in the care of family members.

Image Credit: WSPA 7News

The report did not describe the infant’s specific injuries, if any, or provide further information about his medical condition following discharge.

Authorities also did not identify which relatives were caring for him.

Nevertheless, his release from the hospital marked an encouraging development after a search that had raised serious concerns for his life.

Sheriff Koon expressed hope that the child would eventually be able to look back on the experience through the story of his survival rather than suffer lasting emotional consequences.

At 11 months old, Koah is too young to explain what happened or provide investigators with an account of the incident.

That makes the physical evidence, search findings, and testimony gathered by detectives especially important as the case moves forward.

Comer Scheduled To Return To Court In December

Comer remains at the Lexington County Detention Center following the judge’s decision to deny bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 10, when the legal proceedings are expected to continue.

The charges of attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child reflect the seriousness of the allegations being investigated.

The additional counts of burglary and custodial interference suggest that authorities are also examining circumstances surrounding the child’s removal or disappearance, although the report did not explain the factual basis for those charges.

No trial date or final determination of guilt was announced during the coverage.

Savage concluded his report by confirming that the infant was no longer hospitalized and had been placed with relatives.

For now, investigators and prosecutors must establish precisely how the child came to be buried underground and present the evidence supporting the charges against his father.

Meanwhile, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the most important immediate development: Koah survived the ordeal and is recovering in the care of family members while the case against Comer proceeds.