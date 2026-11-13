A powerful blast of cold air is spreading across the eastern United States, bringing the threat of heavy, wet snow, dangerous wind chills, and widespread freezing temperatures that could reach deep into the South this weekend.

The coldest conditions have yet to arrive, with a second surge of Canadian air expected to push temperatures even lower by Saturday morning, November 14.

Meteorologist Max Schuster, host of the YouTube channel Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center, warned that the developing weather pattern could also produce localized power outages in the Northeast and Great Lakes as heavy snow accumulates on trees and power lines.

Meanwhile, a series of powerful Pacific storms is preparing to strike the West Coast, bringing the possibility of flooding, mudslides, and exceptional mountain snowfall before another potentially significant storm develops across the central United States next week.

Second Surge Of Canadian Air Brings Colder Temperatures

According to Schuster, the current weather pattern is being driven by a deep southward dip in the jet stream, allowing unusually cold Canadian air to spread across much of the eastern half of the country.

A low-pressure system near the Great Lakes is helping produce rain and snow across the interior Northeast, while the advancing cold front continues moving toward the Southeast.

However, Schuster emphasized that the cold air will arrive in two distinct waves.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

The first surge has already begun lowering temperatures, but a stronger push of northerly winds on Friday, November 13, will draw additional cold air southward from Canada.

That second wave is expected to produce the lowest temperatures of the week on Saturday morning.

The cold will spread through the Mississippi Valley, Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Southeast, bringing freezing conditions to communities that have remained relatively mild throughout the autumn.

By the weekend, the storm system responsible for the initial change will begin moving farther northeast, with much of its energy shifting toward Nova Scotia.

Schuster expects the remaining precipitation across the eastern United States to gradually weaken, although scattered snow showers could continue in some areas into Saturday.

The approaching freeze is especially important for residents who have not yet protected outdoor plants or prepared for temperatures more typical of winter.

Heavy Wet Snow Could Damage Trees And Power Lines

While the cold front moves southward, parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes will continue experiencing a mixture of rain and snow.

Schuster explained that the developing coastal system will behave like a relatively weak nor’easter, producing gusty winds, cold rain, and mountain snowfall.

Most lower-elevation communities around New York City, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Rhode Island are expected to receive mainly rain on Friday, although some locations could briefly experience a wintry mixture.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

Farther inland, colder temperatures will support accumulating snowfall, particularly across elevated sections of New York, Vermont, and neighboring states.

Schuster forecast approximately 2 to 3 inches around Lake Placid, New York, while Hunter Mountain could receive around 3 to 5 inches.

Killington, Vermont, may see approximately 1 to 2 inches.

He emphasized that elevation will play a major role, with most meaningful snowfall remaining above approximately 1,500 feet.

However, the meteorologist warned that even modest accumulations could create problems because the snow is expected to be unusually wet and heavy.

According to Schuster, fluffy snow may weigh roughly four pounds per cubic foot, while wet snow can weigh nearly three times as much under certain conditions.

That additional weight can bend or break tree branches, especially when strong winds accompany the snowfall.

If branches fall onto electrical infrastructure, localized power outages could follow.

Residents in areas expecting several inches of accumulating snow were encouraged to keep flashlights available and prepare for possible interruptions to electricity.

The greatest concern is not necessarily the depth of the snow, but how much weight it places on trees and power lines.

Lake-Effect Snow Targets Michigan And Areas Near Chicago

The Great Lakes are also expected to experience lake-effect snow as cold Canadian air travels across the relatively warmer lake waters.

Schuster explained that the amount of snow depends partly on the distance the wind travels over open water, a measurement meteorologists call fetch.

When winds travel a longer distance across a lake, they can collect more moisture, increasing the potential for heavier snow bands.

That setup is particularly favorable around Lake Michigan, where northerly winds will travel across a substantial portion of the lake before reaching communities along its southern shoreline.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

Schuster highlighted northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana as areas where narrow snow bands could develop.

One possibility involves communities around Kankakee, Illinois, and locations south of Chicago, where some model guidance suggests that a concentrated band could produce several inches of accumulation.

Under the most favorable conditions, amounts could reach 6 to 12 inches, although Schuster emphasized that this outcome depends on precipitation changing completely from rain to snow.

If temperatures remain marginal, those locations may instead receive cold rain or a mixture that produces considerably less accumulation.

Farther north, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has a stronger chance of measurable snowfall.

Schuster said areas just west of Marquette could receive at least six inches, while surrounding communities may collect approximately 1 to 3 inches.

Lake-effect snow is also expected around Lake Huron, with lighter and more scattered activity near Lakes Erie and Ontario.

By Saturday, lingering snow showers could extend into parts of Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and New England before gradually tapering off Sunday.

Widespread Hard Freeze Expected Saturday Morning

The coldest part of the outbreak is forecast for Saturday, November 14, when freezing temperatures could cover much of the Midwest and spread southward into Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia.

Schuster said nearly all of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri could fall below freezing, with widespread temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s.

Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, and Indiana are also expected to experience freezing conditions.

Farther south, the freezing line may extend through northern and central sections of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia.

Only some southern communities are likely to remain above freezing.

Friday will already feel unusually cold in many cities.

Schuster forecast afternoon highs around 43 degrees in Indianapolis, Chicago, and Boston, while Minneapolis may struggle to reach 39 degrees.

Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, could remain in the lower to middle 60s.

By Saturday morning, wind chills will make the cold feel even more intense.

Parts of North Dakota and South Dakota could experience temperatures that feel close to 10 degrees, while Chicago and Indianapolis may have wind chills in the lower to middle 20s.

The Appalachian Mountains are also expected to experience freezing conditions.

Even Orlando could feel close to 42 degrees early Saturday.

For many communities, the combination of freezing temperatures and brisk winds will represent the coldest weather experienced since last spring.

Schuster advised residents to protect sensitive vegetation and prepare for the sudden temperature change.

The freezing temperatures will continue spreading east and south into Sunday morning, November 15, potentially reaching North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Charlotte could approach 32 degrees, while much of the Midwest remains in the 20s overnight.

Powerful Atmospheric Rivers Threaten West Coast Flooding

Although the eastern United States will experience its coldest weather of the season, the western weather pattern is preparing to become considerably more active.

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

Schuster warned that multiple atmospheric rivers will bring heavy rain, mountain snow, and strong winds to the Pacific Coast over the coming days.

A building ridge of high pressure across the Great Plains will help separate the colder eastern pattern from the increasingly stormy conditions farther west.

The most concerning rainfall totals may develop along the Pacific Northwest coast and parts of Northern California.

According to the European forecast model discussed by Schuster, areas near Highway 101 south of Port Angeles, Washington, could receive approximately 6 to 10 inches of rain.

Similar totals may be possible near Eureka and Crescent City in Northern California.

Rainfall of that magnitude could produce significant flooding, particularly in vulnerable coastal communities and areas exposed to repeated heavy downpours.

Schuster also warned about the potential for mudslides as saturated ground becomes increasingly unstable.

The higher elevations will face a different threat, with extraordinary snowfall possible across western Canada and parts of the Sierra Nevada.

Near Whistler and areas west of Lillooet in British Columbia, Schuster said snowfall could exceed 60 inches over approximately four or five days.

Some longer-range projections suggest exceptionally large accumulations, potentially exceeding 100 inches in portions of the western mountains.

Those figures remain model projections rather than guaranteed totals, but they illustrate the intensity of the incoming Pacific storm pattern.

Another Major Storm Could Develop Next Week

Image Credit: Max Velocity – Severe Weather Center

Beyond the immediate cold outbreak, Schuster expects the national weather pattern to begin changing around Monday and Tuesday, November 16–17.

Temperatures across much of the United States should gradually recover as the strongest Canadian air retreats.

However, the Pacific systems affecting the West Coast may provide the energy for another significant storm later next week.

Several forecast models suggest a sizable low-pressure system could develop near California before moving inland toward the Great Plains and Midwest.

If that occurs, the system could produce renewed severe weather across portions of the central United States, while colder regions of the Northern Plains and Midwest may face another opportunity for snow.

Schuster emphasized that the exact development and track remain uncertain, particularly because the storm is still several days away.

The pattern nevertheless suggests that the quieter conditions expected after this weekend’s freeze may not last very long.

For now, the most immediate concerns remain heavy wet snow around the Great Lakes and interior Northeast, a widespread southern freeze, and potentially dangerous rainfall across the Pacific Coast.

Schuster expects the eastern cold to begin easing early next week, but the incoming western storms could quickly introduce another round of weather hazards as their energy moves across the country.