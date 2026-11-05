Why are so many women obsessed with travel? One man thinks he finally figured it out

Why do some people seem to spend more time planning their next vacation than enjoying their everyday lives? That question has been bothering one relationship commentator for years, particularly after noticing what he believes is a recurring pattern among the women he has dated.

Casey Zander, a YouTuber known for discussing dating and relationships, shared his theory in a recent video, explaining why he thinks some women become so focused on traveling and why their desire for frequent vacations can create tension with their partners.

After reflecting on several past relationships, Zander suggested that the attraction of travel may go beyond discovering new destinations. He believes it can sometimes reflect dissatisfaction with everyday life and a desire to experience something different.

However, his argument also raises questions about how couples balance personal ambitions, shared experiences, and the financial responsibilities that come with maintaining a relationship.

A Pattern Zander Says He Noticed in His Relationships

Zander began by explaining that nearly every serious relationship he had experienced involved a girlfriend who seemed particularly interested in traveling.

According to him, the subject frequently dominated conversations about future plans, available time, and how the couple would spend their money.

He recalled repeated discussions about possible destinations, how often they could take vacations, and whether he was willing to pay for those trips.

Image Credit: Casey Zander

“Every single girlfriend I’ve ever had in my entire life seems to be just like obsessed with traveling,” he said.

Initially, Zander assumed the pattern reflected the particular women he happened to date.

However, after discussing the issue with other men, he said he discovered that some of them had experienced similar disagreements.

He also pointed out that the pattern had appeared across approximately five or six different relationships, making him increasingly curious about what might explain it.

One aspect he found particularly frustrating was the effort his partners put into persuading him that traveling would benefit him as much as it benefited them.

According to Zander, the arguments generally focused on discovering new places, experiencing different cultures, and creating shared memories.

He acknowledged that those benefits were real but questioned whether both partners necessarily experienced the same rewards.

Why Travel Can Feel Different for Each Partner

Zander argued that one of the biggest sources of disagreement comes from the responsibilities attached to planning and paying for a vacation.

He described travel as an opportunity for excitement and adventure, but suggested that the experience can look very different for someone who must also manage its financial and professional consequences.

For men who run businesses or work demanding jobs, he claimed, taking a vacation can involve considerable disruption.

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He pointed to missed working hours, reduced productivity, and the difficulty of staying focused on business responsibilities while away from home.

“If you’re an entrepreneur, travel can be one of your biggest weaknesses because it’s very hard to maintain focus,” Zander explained.

He also complained about the amount of preparation involved in traveling, including arranging the trip, reaching the destination, returning home, and catching up on unfinished work.

According to his account, these responsibilities can make vacations feel more stressful than relaxing.

Zander further suggested that men often end up paying a substantial portion of travel expenses, although he did not provide evidence showing how frequently that happens across relationships.

He used a pie analogy to explain his perspective.

While both partners might enjoy discovering somewhere new, Zander argued that one person’s experience could be dominated by adventure while the other’s involved financial pressure and lost opportunities.

The distinction is worth considering, although it is not necessarily determined by gender. In many relationships, women also manage businesses, pay for vacations, and carry the responsibility of organizing travel.

The more practical issue may be whether both partners understand and fairly share the costs involved.

Zander Warns About Losing Focus on Career Goals

Beyond the immediate expense, Zander believes frequent travel can gradually interfere with someone’s long-term goals.

He suggested that entrepreneurs, in particular, need consistent routines to maintain their businesses and continue improving their professional position.

According to him, repeatedly interrupting those routines for vacations can affect earnings, physical fitness, and personal discipline.

He described a hypothetical situation in which a man enters a relationship while working hard, maintaining his appearance, and steadily building his career.

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Over time, Zander argued, frequent trips and changes to his schedule could leave him less productive and financially secure.

He also suggested that the same partner who encouraged those activities might eventually become less attracted to him if his circumstances deteriorated.

“Six months down the road, you ain’t the same guy that you were when she met you,” he warned.

Zander emphasized that he was not arguing against vacations altogether.

He said men should still enjoy leisure, spend time with their partners, and experience new places.

However, he believes those activities should not consistently interfere with important personal commitments.

His concern reflects a familiar challenge for couples with demanding careers: finding enough time to enjoy a relationship without allowing work to consume everything else.

Still, the idea that vacations necessarily damage someone’s professional progress overlooks the potential value of rest. The outcome depends on factors such as trip frequency, financial resources, workload, and how well both partners plan their time.

He Connects Travel With the Desire to Escape Routine

The most controversial part of Zander’s argument came when he attempted to explain why some women might want to travel so frequently.

After reflecting on his relationships, he suggested that the desire to visit new places can sometimes come from dissatisfaction with ordinary life.

According to Zander, familiar routines may begin to feel repetitive, whether someone is dealing with the same job, daily responsibilities, or relationship patterns.

He believes vacations offer a temporary escape from that familiarity by creating excitement and a sense of possibility.

“When she’s constantly looking at her mundane, boring cycle, she tends to think that the grass is always greener on the other side,” he argued.

Zander also suggested that fear of missing out can contribute to the desire for new experiences.

In his view, someone who constantly anticipates the next exciting event may struggle to appreciate the circumstances they already have.

He described this as a tendency to focus on future possibilities rather than remaining satisfied with the present.

However, these observations were based on Zander’s personal experiences and interpretations, not research demonstrating that women generally travel because they are dissatisfied with their lives.

People pursue travel for many different reasons, including curiosity, recreation, family connections, personal interests, and the desire to spend meaningful time together.

Those motivations do not necessarily indicate unhappiness with someone’s current relationship or circumstances.

A Comparison Between Vacations and Romantic Relationships

Zander took his theory further by drawing a connection between the desire for travel and the way he believes some women approach romantic relationships.

He introduced the concept of hypergamy, a term generally used to describe pursuing a partner with higher social or economic status.

According to Zander, the desire to seek new experiences through travel resembles what he described as searching for a better romantic partner.

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He argued that both behaviors can involve imagining that something more satisfying exists elsewhere.

“The grass is always greener” became the central idea behind his explanation.

In his interpretation, someone who frequently wants to escape everyday life through vacations might also be more inclined to question whether another relationship could offer greater excitement.

Zander claimed that this tendency could lead people to leave stable relationships in pursuit of something they perceive as better.

However, the comparison remains speculative.

Enjoying frequent travel does not establish that someone is unhappy with their partner, interested in leaving a relationship, or motivated by hypergamy.

Nor does Zander’s experience with several girlfriends provide enough information to draw conclusions about women more broadly.

The distinction matters because preferences for adventure and relationship commitment are separate issues. A person can enjoy exploring unfamiliar places while remaining fully satisfied with their partner and everyday life.

Finding a Balance Between Adventure and Stability

Despite his criticism, Zander repeatedly clarified that he was not suggesting men should avoid traveling with their partners.

Instead, he encouraged viewers to maintain their personal priorities while making room for leisure and shared experiences.

He argued that men should be careful about repeatedly abandoning professional routines or financial goals simply to accommodate a partner’s plans.

His advice centered on preserving the habits and ambitions that helped them build their lives before entering a relationship.

At the same time, the disagreements he described could also be addressed through direct communication.

Couples may have different expectations about vacations, spending, work commitments, and how much time they want to spend exploring new places.

Those differences do not automatically mean either partner has unreasonable priorities.

A relationship involving an enthusiastic traveler and a career-focused entrepreneur may require compromises over vacation budgets, schedules, and the responsibilities each person carries.

Zander concluded by encouraging men to remain focused on their goals rather than allowing relationship expectations to determine every aspect of their lives.

His theory about women’s interest in travel remains a personal interpretation rather than an established psychological explanation.

Nevertheless, the underlying conflict he described is recognizable: two people can care about each other while having very different ideas about how they want to spend their time, money, and energy.

Whether a vacation becomes a source of connection or frustration may ultimately depend less on who wants to travel and more on whether both partners feel their needs are being considered.