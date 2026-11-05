“Leave Me Alone If You Can’t Afford To Pay For Me”: Woman Says Men Need To Send Funds First

A woman has sparked a debate about dating expectations after declaring that men should be willing to contribute financially to her lifestyle before expecting her attention, time, or companionship. From paying phone bills to covering beauty expenses, she argued that maintaining a relationship with a woman requires more than simply offering conversation.

The comments came from a TikTok creator known as DivaTalk, who insisted that men unable to afford her standards should leave her alone rather than expect access to her life without contributing financially.

However, commentary YouTuber Anton Daniels strongly disagreed with her approach, arguing that paying for personal expenses is a basic responsibility rather than something that automatically entitles a person to financial support from a romantic partner.

In his reaction video, Daniels questioned whether publicly demanding money was an effective way to attract the successful men Diva appeared to want.

Diva Says Being a Woman Comes With Expensive Bills

Diva began her video by telling men to stop pursuing women if they were unwilling to contribute to their expenses.

She argued that many men underestimate how much money women spend maintaining their appearance, health, and everyday lifestyles.

According to Diva, those costs include skincare, hair appointments, manicures, clothing, food, vitamins, supplements, entertainment, and other personal needs.

“It’s very expensive to be a woman,” she declared.

Image Credit: Anton Daniels

She also criticized men whom she believed spent relatively little on grooming and personal care, suggesting they had no understanding of the financial demands women face.

Diva explained that she had been single for approximately four years and had spent that time paying for her own needs.

However, she said she expected something different from a man interested in dating her.

“If a man does not see himself giving me at least half of his paycheck every time he gets paid, I’m not the one for you,” she stated.

She went further, suggesting that more women should adopt similar financial expectations when choosing partners.

Diva also discussed her previous marriage and said she had not needed to beg her former husband for child support.

Although she acknowledged some initial difficulties, she explained that her former spouse eventually owed back payments following their divorce.

Daniels immediately questioned how those circumstances supported her argument about dating.

He appeared particularly skeptical of the suggestion that someone should receive a large portion of a partner’s income simply because maintaining their lifestyle was expensive.

Anton Daniels Says High Standards Can Become a Barrier

Daniels argued that Diva’s demands could actually discourage the kind of financially successful men she wanted to attract.

He suggested that some people establish unusually high financial expectations as a way of protecting themselves from disappointment.

According to his interpretation, demanding that potential partners meet expensive requirements can provide an explanation for why a desired relationship has not developed.

Daniels acknowledged that he did not know Diva personally and had no basis for claiming she was interested in him specifically.

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Instead, he used his own financial circumstances as an example of how wealthy men might evaluate romantic relationships.

The commentator described owning numerous properties, several businesses, and a collection of luxury vehicles, including Lamborghinis and Porsches.

He also said he maintained an expensive lifestyle involving travel, property management, and other ongoing commitments.

However, Daniels argued that the women in his social and professional circles who received considerable financial support did not generally begin relationships by publicly demanding money.

He claimed those women often attracted generous treatment through their personalities, relationships, and the way they interacted with others.

“Men love to take care of a woman that is living in her femininity,” Daniels said.

He described kindness, consideration, and a pleasant personality as qualities he believed were more appealing than aggressive financial demands.

Those observations reflected his personal experiences and preferences, rather than evidence that all wealthy men or women approach relationships the same way.

Daniels Challenges the Cost of Personal Maintenance

Another major point of disagreement concerned Diva’s argument that women’s grooming and lifestyle expenses justified financial contributions from men.

Daniels responded that men can also spend substantial amounts maintaining their appearance and daily routines.

He described his own expenses, including expensive clothing, vehicle maintenance, insurance, grooming products, and dental care.

According to Daniels, his oral hygiene routine alone sometimes takes between 20 and 30 minutes.

He also mentioned purchasing clothing from particular retailers and having shoes shipped from other cities to match his preferences.

Image Credit: Anton Daniels

His point was that personal maintenance can become expensive for anyone who chooses a costly lifestyle.

However, he argued that paying those expenses does not automatically create an obligation for someone else.

“Congratulations. That’s being an adult,” Daniels said while responding to Diva’s list of bills.

He suggested that taking care of one’s own appearance and financial responsibilities should be considered ordinary adulthood rather than a special achievement.

The disagreement highlights an important distinction between choosing to support a partner and being expected to finance their existing lifestyle.

Couples may willingly share expenses or provide financial assistance, but those arrangements depend on mutual agreement rather than a universal rule about who should pay.

Diva Wants Men to Pay for Her Time and Attention

As Daniels continued playing the TikTok video, Diva expanded her expectations beyond beauty and household expenses.

She argued that men who regularly called her or spent hours talking to her should contribute toward her phone bill.

“If you talk to me every day for hours a day, I expect you to at least give me money for my phone bill,” she explained.

She also said men visiting her home should contribute something to the household.

If someone rode in her vehicle, she expected him to help clean it or purchase gasoline.

Diva maintained that she would not allow a man to enjoy her companionship without providing something financially.

“No man is going to talk to me or be in my face for the freezy,” she said.

Daniels questioned why an extremely successful man would spend several hours every day talking on the telephone, suggesting that someone managing a demanding career might not have that much free time.

He also criticized the idea of asking a romantic interest to pay a phone bill simply because the two people communicated frequently.

Still, Diva’s statements appeared rooted in her belief that romantic relationships often place unpaid expectations on women.

She argued that men frequently want companionship, emotional support, cooking, cleaning, and other forms of care without recognizing their value.

Her preferred solution was to require financial contributions early, before investing substantial time in a potential relationship.

Although couples can reasonably discuss how to share costs and domestic responsibilities, treating every conversation or visit as a billable interaction could make it difficult to establish trust and genuine affection.

Argument Turns Toward Children and Financial Responsibilities

Diva also criticized men who cited their children as a reason they could not afford to support a romantic partner financially.

She argued that fathers already knew about their parental obligations before approaching women and should not expect those responsibilities to lower her standards.

Her comments were particularly forceful, and she repeatedly told men who could not meet her expectations to pursue someone else.

“Y’all like the women that you can’t afford,” she claimed.

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Diva suggested that men were often attracted to women whose lifestyles exceeded their financial means while overlooking partners with less expensive expectations.

Daniels strongly objected to her tone, particularly when she dismissed the financial responsibilities of parents.

He questioned whether someone expressing those views would appeal to the kind of respectful, financially established partner she described wanting.

He also criticized her language, arguing that her manner of speaking conflicted with the qualities he personally valued in romantic relationships.

The exchange reflected two competing approaches to dating.

Diva viewed financial contributions as proof that a man valued her time and understood her needs, while Daniels considered kindness and mutual respect more meaningful foundations for a relationship.

Neither approach can establish what every prospective partner should want, but both raise questions about how people communicate financial expectations without creating resentment.

Daniels Questions Whether Public Demands Help Anyone

Near the end of Diva’s video, she argued that men should send money whenever they were thinking about a woman they wanted to date.

Rather than simply asking how her day was going, she suggested that they should consider whether she needed food, had an upcoming bill, or could use financial assistance.

“When you think about that woman, ‘Oh, she’s so fine, I miss her,’ send her some money,” Diva said.

She insisted that men unable or unwilling to provide that support should stop approaching women who shared her standards.

Daniels dismissed the argument and suggested that the repeated videos were designed to attract attention and encourage reactions online.

He believed that publicly demanding money was unlikely to produce the kind of relationship Diva wanted.

However, her frustration also pointed toward a wider disagreement about the value of unpaid labor, emotional support, and financial generosity in dating.

Some people view providing money as an important expression of commitment, while others prefer relationships where affection and financial contributions develop together.

Daniels concluded by inviting viewers to share their opinions about Diva’s expectations.

The disagreement ultimately centered on whether financial generosity should be offered voluntarily or treated as a requirement before a relationship begins.

For Diva, the answer was clear: men who could not afford her lifestyle should leave her alone. Daniels, meanwhile, maintained that expecting someone else to cover personal expenses was no substitute for developing the qualities needed to build a lasting relationship.