Looksmaxxer Explains Why the Ugly Guys Get Pretty Girls

Why do some men who are considered physically unattractive have remarkable success with women, while others who appear to have everything going for them struggle to approach someone they like? That question became the center of an unusual discussion between podcast host Patrick Bet-David and a young influencer who has built an online following around improving physical appearance.

During an episode of the PBD Podcast, Patrick Bet-David challenged looksmaxxing influencer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, to explain two men he remembered from his military years.

One was short, broke, and far from conventionally handsome, yet rarely struggled to attract women. The other had an almost perfect appearance but became discouraged whenever someone showed the slightest sign of rejection.

Clavicular initially responded with a theory about physical attractiveness and relationship security, but the conversation eventually turned toward a simpler explanation: confidence, hesitation, and the willingness to approach people.

Bet-David Remembers a Man Who Attracted Women Effortlessly

Bet-David opened the discussion by reflecting on his high school years and his experiences in the military, recalling the men who seemed to attract the most romantic attention.

One particular friend stood out because he appeared to have none of the physical or financial advantages commonly associated with dating success.

According to Bet-David, the man was approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighed around 125 pounds, and had very little money.

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He also was not someone Bet-David considered particularly handsome.

However, the man possessed another quality that seemed to make those limitations irrelevant.

He was extremely comfortable approaching strangers and starting conversations.

Bet-David remembered that whenever their group went out, this friend would confidently interact with women without appearing particularly concerned about rejection.

“I don’t know how many times we went out that he didn’t land a girl,” he recalled.

The man was also talented at playing pool, but Bet-David believed his social confidence was the more important part of his appeal.

He described someone who would speak to almost anyone, make his intentions known, and continue enjoying himself regardless of the response.

“He had audacity, and he had ways of approaching,” Bet-David explained.

The example challenged the idea that height, facial appearance, or wealth automatically determines romantic success.

For Bet-David, it demonstrated that the way someone behaves around other people can sometimes matter more than the advantages they appear to possess.

The Best-Looking Man Had the Opposite Problem

Bet-David then introduced a second friend whose experiences appeared to contradict the first.

Unlike the shorter man, this individual was exceptionally attractive by the standards of their social group.

Bet-David described him as having a nearly flawless face, a well-proportioned nose, and a muscular physique developed through bodybuilding.

He also had a narrow waist, an impressive upper body, and excellent dancing skills.

In terms of appearance, Bet-David considered him the most attractive member of their group.

However, those advantages did not translate into the same confidence around women.

According to the podcast host, the man could become deeply discouraged by even a small sign of disinterest.

If a woman gave him an unfavorable look or failed to respond enthusiastically, he might immediately conclude that the entire evening was ruined.

Bet-David recalled his friend becoming so concerned about minor details, such as the appearance of his facial hair, that he would lose confidence before making another attempt.

Despite receiving attention from women, he often appeared unable to handle the possibility of rejection.

That contrast formed the central question Bet-David wanted Clavicular to answer.

“It’s got nothing to do with looks or fame. How would you break that down?” he asked.

The two examples suggested that physical attractiveness and dating confidence were not necessarily the same thing.

Someone might possess the appearance traditionally associated with romantic success while still feeling uncomfortable initiating conversations.

Meanwhile, another person with fewer conventional advantages might achieve greater success simply because he was willing to interact with people.

Clavicular Introduces His Unusual Dating Theory

Clavicular responded by asking Bet-David for a pen and paper so he could illustrate what he called the “Oofy Doofy theory.”

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The influencer drew a diagram intended to explain how he believed different levels of male attractiveness affected dating opportunities.

According to Clavicular, men occupying a broad middle range of physical attractiveness could experience a particularly difficult position in the dating market.

He described this range as extending roughly from the 49th to the 95th percentile, although he did not provide scientific evidence supporting those boundaries.

In his theory, men who are reasonably attractive may have opportunities for casual relationships or partnerships with women of similar attractiveness.

However, Clavicular argued that their appearance could also make partners concerned about competition from other women.

He suggested that some women might therefore prefer relationships with less conventionally attractive men because they perceive those relationships as more secure.

Clavicular described these men using the slang term “oofy doofy,” suggesting that their perceived lack of romantic competition could make them appealing for long-term relationships.

He also argued that some women might feel more comfortable exercising control within those relationships.

These claims reflected Clavicular’s personal framework for interpreting attraction, not established psychological findings.

His explanation also relied on broad assumptions about how women evaluate partners, including the idea that physical appearance determines how secure someone feels in a relationship.

However, Bet-David was not convinced that the theory explained his particular friend.

Bet-David Pushes Back Against the Explanation

Bet-David interrupted to clarify that the shorter man from his military days was not someone women considered a safe or easily controlled romantic option.

According to the podcast host, the man’s confidence was so strong that he attracted considerable attention, including from women who were already in relationships.

Bet-David described him as someone whose girlfriends sometimes worried about losing him because he had so many opportunities to meet other women.

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“This guy was an alpha, Clav. This guy’s an alpha,” Bet-David insisted.

He argued that the man’s behavior did not resemble the passive or insecure personality Clavicular’s theory appeared to describe.

Instead, his friend was highly confident, socially active, and comfortable with attention.

Clavicular acknowledged that the example might not fit his original explanation.

“So maybe not that example, actually,” he responded before returning to his broader theory.

That admission marked an important shift in the conversation.

Rather than forcing the example into his framework, Clavicular recognized that the man’s behavior suggested another explanation.

The exchange also exposed a limitation of trying to describe dating through fixed categories of attractiveness.

People do not necessarily behave according to the characteristics others associate with their physical appearance.

A person considered unattractive can be confident and socially skilled, while someone considered exceptionally handsome may struggle with insecurity.

Looksmaxxer Says Inhibition Can Hold Men Back

Bet-David then redirected the discussion toward his second friend, the physically attractive man who became hesitant whenever he encountered rejection.

This time, Clavicular offered a more straightforward explanation.

He described the man’s problem as “high inhibition,” meaning he was overly restrained or uncomfortable taking social risks.

According to Clavicular, someone can possess excellent looks and considerable wealth but still struggle romantically if he avoids approaching women.

The influencer argued that physical advantages have limited value when a person is unwilling to initiate an interaction.

“Your looks, you can have all these looks, you can have all this money, but if you’re not actually interacting with women in any way, it’s very unlikely that a woman is going to come up and talk to you,” he explained.

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He described the image of an attractive man sitting quietly in the corner of a bar, waiting for someone else to begin a conversation.

In Clavicular’s view, that hesitation could make the man less successful than someone who was less attractive but willing to introduce himself.

The explanation closely matched Bet-David’s earlier description of his outgoing military friend.

Although the man lacked conventional physical advantages, he repeatedly created opportunities by approaching women without allowing embarrassment to stop him.

The underlying point is relatively simple: appearance alone cannot substitute for communication.

Attraction involves interaction, and even someone who receives favorable attention may struggle to develop a connection if they are too uncomfortable to speak.

Confidence Becomes More Important Than Perfect Looks

Clavicular concluded with a deliberately exaggerated example to illustrate how much importance he placed on overcoming social hesitation.

He suggested that even approaching a woman and saying something embarrassing could be better than avoiding the interaction altogether.

According to the influencer, many men are so nervous about approaching women that they never give themselves an opportunity to connect.

He claimed that a man willing to initiate conversation would demonstrate better social confidence than the overwhelming majority of people who remained silent.

The numerical comparison was rhetorical rather than a verified statistic, but it reinforced his central argument.

For Clavicular, the problem facing Bet-David’s attractive friend was not his appearance but his inability to tolerate uncomfortable social situations.

The contrast also offered a different perspective on looksmaxxing, an online trend that emphasizes improving physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness, and sometimes more extreme appearance-related practices.

Although the movement often focuses heavily on physical traits, Clavicular’s response suggested that social behavior can influence dating outcomes in ways appearance alone cannot explain.

Still, confidence does not guarantee romantic interest, and successful relationships depend on more than simply approaching strangers.

Respect, compatibility, communication, and the ability to accept rejection remain important parts of building meaningful connections.

Bet-David’s two examples illustrated how differently people can respond to similar social opportunities.

One man seemed unaffected by his physical disadvantages and approached women freely, while another allowed minor setbacks to undermine his considerable advantages.

The discussion ended with Clavicular emphasizing that men who want to improve their dating experiences must be willing to interact with others rather than relying entirely on how they look.

For Bet-David, the answer helped explain something he had observed years earlier: the man who appeared to have the least going for him was often the one most willing to take a chance.