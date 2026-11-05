Civilian Employee Refuses to Remove Meta Glasses on Military Base Then Allegedly Grabbed a Colonel’s Arm

A civilian government employee working at a military installation in Georgia was arrested after a disagreement over her smart glasses escalated into a confrontation with base security personnel. Although officials accused her of grabbing a colonel’s arm while attempting to recover her cellphone, the woman repeatedly denied touching him and insisted that she was the person who had been assaulted.

The incident occurred on September 22, 2026, when military personnel confronted the employee about wearing Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which are capable of recording video.

According to bodycam footage presented by the YouTube channel Police Release, the woman had been instructed to remove the glasses from the installation because of restrictions on recording devices.

However, she claimed the situation became confrontational after a colonel demanded that she take the glasses to her car immediately, despite another officer allegedly allowing her to wait until the rain stopped.

The dispute eventually led to the involvement of a county sheriff’s deputy, who arrested the woman after speaking with military personnel and hearing her account.

Disagreement Begins Over Smart Glasses at Military Base

The confrontation began inside an office where the woman worked as a civilian employee in a financial management position.

According to military personnel speaking in the footage, she had been wearing Ray-Ban Meta glasses that were not permitted inside the installation because of their recording capabilities.

A major who supervised her reportedly approached and instructed her to remove the glasses and take them outside.

Image Credit: Police Release

The woman acknowledged that she had been told to put them away but disputed when she was required to do so.

She claimed that Major Arms had allowed her to take the glasses to her vehicle after the rain stopped.

However, the situation changed when another official, identified in the footage as Colonel Anthony, approached her and demanded immediate compliance.

According to the employee, the colonel repeatedly asked whether she was recording.

She denied recording anything through the glasses.

“I said, ‘No.’ He said, ‘You’re recording?’ I said, ‘No,'” she recalled while explaining the encounter to a sheriff’s deputy.

The colonel then allegedly demanded that she remove the device from the building and provide its serial number.

The employee said she questioned why that information was necessary, which led to a disagreement over the instructions.

Military personnel later told the deputy that the policy concerning Meta glasses had been communicated approximately two months earlier.

However, the woman maintained that she had never seen that particular guidance.

The initial disagreement therefore involved both the restriction itself and whether she had been given reasonable instructions about how to comply.

Employee Starts Recording Confrontation With Her Phone

As the discussion continued, the woman took out her cellphone and began recording the officials surrounding her.

She later explained that she felt uncomfortable because several people had approached her and were demanding that she surrender information about her glasses.

According to her account, she wanted to document what the officials were saying.

However, military security personnel maintained that recording with a cellphone was also prohibited inside the installation.

Image Credit: Police Release

One official told the responding deputy that the employee had raised her phone toward the colonel despite being warned about the recording restrictions.

The situation escalated when Colonel Anthony attempted to take the phone.

According to the military personnel’s account, the woman tried to recover the device and grabbed the colonel’s arm.

A second officer then intervened, restrained her, and brought her to the ground.

“She got up and grabbed him,” one official explained to the deputy.

The employee strongly disputed that description.

She claimed the colonel had grabbed her hand and taken the phone, leaving a scratch on her skin.

According to her, she stood up and demanded the return of her property but never physically touched the colonel.

“I didn’t touch him at all. He grabbed my phone and touched me,” she insisted.

She also alleged that another security officer twisted her wrist and forced her onto the ground while accusing her of assault.

The disagreement created two sharply different accounts of the same encounter, with each side claiming the other had initiated unwanted physical contact.

Deputy Explains Why Recording Restrictions Matter

After arriving at the installation, the county deputy spoke with military personnel about the circumstances surrounding the detention.

The officials explained that the glasses could record video and that unauthorized recording presented a security concern.

They also maintained that the woman had refused instructions to remove the device and later began recording with her phone.

The deputy questioned the employee about whether she understood that recording devices were restricted inside the installation.

Image Credit: Police Release

She initially focused on denying that she had recorded anything through her smart glasses.

However, she acknowledged using her cellphone after the confrontation began.

The deputy explained that recording on a secure military installation could create risks beyond those associated with an ordinary workplace disagreement.

He warned that recorded material might capture sensitive information or be uploaded to online storage systems where others could potentially access it.

The officer compared the seriousness of unauthorized recording to presenting a security threat, although he clarified that the two actions were not physically equivalent.

Such restrictions can serve an important purpose in military environments, where sensitive facilities, equipment, or documents may be present.

However, the existence of a security policy does not automatically resolve every dispute about how it was enforced or whether an employee committed an assault.

Those questions require examining the actions of everyone involved, particularly when both sides allege inappropriate physical contact.

Military Personnel Give Their Version of the Confrontation

The deputy continued gathering information from the officials who had witnessed or participated in the incident.

One military officer described how the woman allegedly reached toward the colonel after he took her phone.

According to that account, she attempted to grab the device back and made contact with his hand or arm.

Another official claimed she continued reaching toward the colonel as he moved the phone away.

The deputy also spoke with the woman’s supervisor, who explained that he had instructed her to remove the glasses earlier.

However, the supervisor acknowledged that he had not directly witnessed the entire confrontation.

“I wasn’t even there, so I didn’t see anything,” he explained.

The supervisor also mentioned a separate workplace allegation involving the employee, claiming that another assault-related matter had previously occurred in the office.

That allegation was not established in the footage and was not the basis of the arrest being investigated.

The employee maintained that the officials were giving misleading statements about her actions.

She repeatedly asked the deputy to speak with other employees who might have witnessed what happened.

According to her, the people accusing her were already involved in workplace disputes and had reasons to want her removed from the installation.

“They’re being investigated for things they’re doing to me in this office,” she claimed.

The footage did not independently establish whether such an investigation existed or whether it had any connection to the confrontation.

Woman Insists She Never Assaulted the Colonel

As the deputy prepared to take her into custody, the employee became increasingly distressed.

She repeatedly denied grabbing Colonel Anthony and insisted that security personnel had been the aggressors.

“I swear to you, I never grabbed the colonel’s arm,” she said.

Image Credit: Police Release

She also asked whether the deputy would investigate her allegations that the officers had assaulted her.

The deputy explained that he had received consistent accounts from military security personnel and believed there were sufficient grounds to proceed with an arrest.

He emphasized that those officials had responsibility for protecting the installation and enforcing its security rules.

However, the woman argued that their positions did not automatically make their statements accurate.

She continued requesting interviews with additional witnesses, including employees she believed were still inside the building.

At one point, another person questioned during the investigation appeared to confirm that the woman had attempted to recover her cellphone after the colonel took it.

However, the employee insisted that reaching toward her phone did not mean she had touched anyone.

She also expressed concern about her family responsibilities, telling the deputy that she needed to pick up her daughter from school.

The officer explained that she would have an opportunity to make a telephone call after being processed at the jail.

The exchange illustrates how quickly a workplace dispute can become a criminal matter when security personnel and employees disagree over physical contact.

It also demonstrates why distinguishing between allegations and established facts is important, particularly when the available accounts remain contested.

Employee Arrested as Workplace Status Remains Unclear

Image Credit: Police Release

After interviewing the people involved, the county deputy informed the woman that she would be arrested.

During the encounter, he repeatedly described the allegation as simple assault.

However, according to Police Release’s closing narration, the woman was ultimately charged with simple battery.

She was transported to the county jail and given a court date of November 5, 2026.

The footage did not establish that she had been convicted, and the allegation of grabbing the colonel remained disputed by the employee.

It was also unclear whether she remained employed at the military installation following the incident.

The case began with a disagreement over wearing smart glasses at work but expanded into questions about security policies, recording restrictions, and the use of physical force.

Military personnel maintained that they were enforcing rules designed to protect a secure installation, while the woman insisted that she had been trying to document what she considered unfair treatment.

Ultimately, the deputy relied on the accounts provided by security personnel in making the arrest, leaving the competing claims about physical contact to be addressed through the legal process.