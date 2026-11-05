Disturbing new details released after Brooklyn woman stabbed while running

A 28-year-old New York woman who was attacked while running along a Brooklyn waterfront path has died, as investigators reveal heartbreaking new details about her final conversation with her father and the desperate search that followed when she failed to arrive at their meeting place.

Katie Suarez was stabbed multiple times along the Shore Parkway Greenway on Friday evening, October 30, 2026, while running alone near the water in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach neighborhood.

According to FOX 5 New York reporter Frances Wang, Suarez had just finished work and was planning to meet her father after her run when the attack occurred.

Her father became concerned when she failed to arrive and went looking for her, eventually discovering his daughter seriously injured along the pathway.

Suarez remained on life support for several days before her family confirmed that she died on Monday, November 2.

Police have not identified a suspect, and investigators believe the attack may have been random.

Father Finds Daughter After She Fails to Arrive

Wang explained that Suarez had been following a relatively ordinary evening routine before the violence occurred.

According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, she finished work at approximately 6:30 p.m. and met her mother around 6:50 p.m.

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She then began running along the Shore Parkway Greenway, a waterfront route near the Belt Parkway.

Suarez was an experienced runner who regularly participated in the activity, and her family expected her to complete the journey without difficulty.

Her father was planning to meet her near the end of the run.

Shortly before 8 p.m., he called to ask where she was.

According to Kenny, Suarez told him she was approximately half a mile away and would arrive shortly.

“Hey, I’m about a half a mile away from you. I’ll be there shortly,” Kenny recalled her telling her father.

Investigators later estimated the actual distance at approximately seven-tenths of a mile.

The difference was not particularly significant, but her father knew she should have reached him within a short period.

Kenny explained that Suarez was physically fit and capable of maintaining a steady running pace.

When several minutes passed without her appearing, her father began worrying that something was wrong.

He walked along the pathway in search of his daughter.

Instead of finding her approaching their meeting place, he discovered her lying on the ground with serious stab wounds.

The circumstances made an already devastating crime especially painful for the family, as the person expecting to greet Suarez at the end of her run became the one who found her critically injured.

Runner Dies After Several Days on Life Support

Emergency medical personnel responded after Suarez was discovered and transported her to NYU Langone Health.

She had suffered multiple stab wounds, including injuries to both sides of her neck.

The injuries were severe enough to leave her in critical condition.

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Wang reported that Suarez was later declared brain-dead and remained on life support while her family faced an extraordinarily difficult situation.

Her relatives eventually made the decision to withdraw life support.

The family confirmed that Suarez died Monday evening, three days after the attack.

“This is absolutely devastating as well,” Wang said while discussing the circumstances surrounding her death.

The reporter explained that a community vigil and gathering had already been planned while Suarez remained hospitalized.

Originally intended to support her and demand justice, the event would instead bring friends, family members, and neighbors together to mourn her death.

Suarez was described as an avid runner who had completed races with the New York Road Runners organization.

Her death has deeply affected people who use the same waterfront paths for exercise and recreation.

The attack also raised concerns about the safety of isolated public walkways after dark, particularly in areas with limited lighting and surveillance.

Police Believe the Attack May Have Been Random

Investigators have not publicly established why Suarez was attacked or whether the person responsible had any connection to her.

However, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny indicated that the evidence gathered so far suggested she may have been targeted at random.

“As of right now, everything’s preliminary, but the way it’s shaping up right now, it seems like it’s a random attack,” Kenny explained.

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He pointed to the timing of Suarez’s movements as one reason detectives were considering that possibility.

She had finished work, met her mother, and gone running before arranging to meet her father.

For someone to deliberately target her at that exact location and time would have required knowledge of her movements, Kenny suggested.

Investigators had not uncovered information establishing that someone possessed such knowledge.

The department was therefore treating the case as a possible random attack while continuing to investigate other explanations.

No suspect description had been publicly released in the report, and detectives were still searching for the person responsible.

The possibility of an unprovoked attack has understandably intensified concerns among residents who regularly use the waterfront.

However, describing the incident as potentially random remains an investigative assessment rather than a confirmed finding about the attacker’s motive.

Until police identify the person responsible and establish what happened, significant questions surrounding the killing remain unanswered.

Detectives Examine Thousands of Vehicles for Clues

One of the greatest challenges facing investigators is the location where Suarez was attacked.

Wang described the waterfront pathway as isolated and poorly covered by surveillance cameras.

The area has water on one side, while parts of the surrounding walkway have limited lighting.

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Those conditions have complicated efforts to reconstruct what happened during the minutes between Suarez’s final conversation with her father and the discovery of her body.

Nevertheless, the NYPD has identified a potential source of evidence.

According to Wang, investigators used license plate readers to identify approximately 1,700 vehicles that traveled through the surrounding area during the relevant period.

Detectives were considering contacting the drivers to determine whether anyone witnessed suspicious activity.

They also hoped that some vehicles might have dashboard cameras capable of capturing useful footage.

Even a recording that does not directly show the attack could help police identify someone approaching or leaving the area.

Wang explained that investigators were appealing for anyone who traveled near the pathway around the time of the stabbing to come forward.

Police have specifically sought information from people who were near the Belt Parkway and the greenway between Bay 8th Street and Bay 17th Street.

A reward of up to $10,000 has also been offered for information that could help investigators solve the case.

The lack of surveillance coverage shows how important witness accounts and privately recorded footage can become in investigations involving isolated public areas.

Residents Call for Better Lighting and Security

The killing has unsettled people living near the waterfront, with some residents telling FOX 5 that they no longer feel comfortable visiting the area after dark.

One woman interviewed by the station said she had been planning to walk near the ocean but reconsidered after learning about the attack.

“That’s very shocking. Makes me feel unsafe,” she explained.

She added that walking alone at night had become particularly frightening for her as a woman.

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Another resident called for additional lighting and a greater police presence along the waterfront.

The resident suggested that officers patrolling the area on foot could help people feel safer while using the public walkway.

A father also described speaking with his 18-year-old daughter about remaining aware of her surroundings when outside.

He said his daughter had previously paid little attention to his warnings, particularly when using headphones, but appeared to take his concerns more seriously after the attack.

The interviews reflected a wider fear that ordinary activities, including exercising or walking near home, could expose people to unexpected violence.

Better lighting and surveillance may help improve public safety, although those measures cannot guarantee that attacks will never happen.

The concern is especially significant because residents should be able to use public recreational areas without feeling that they must constantly anticipate danger.

Killing Reminds Investigators of Earlier Brooklyn Case

During the FOX 5 discussion, Wang and the studio anchor, Dan, also addressed similarities between Suarez’s death and the killing of another young woman who had been running alone.

Kenny reportedly said the circumstances reminded him of the Karina Vetrano case, which he had worked on as a detective.

Both investigations involved women who were attacked while jogging in Brooklyn.

Another painful similarity was that the victims’ fathers were involved in discovering what had happened to their daughters.

Wang explained that the resemblance had affected detectives working on the current investigation.

The comparison did not mean police believed the crimes were connected, but it reflected the disturbing circumstances surrounding Suarez’s death.

The broadcast also discussed a separate unsolved killing involving 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, who was shot while traveling to school in the Bronx.

Police were examining several possible motives in that case, including robbery, mistaken identity, and bullying allegations raised by the boy’s father.

Both investigations remained open, leaving two families searching for answers after sudden acts of violence.

For Suarez’s family, the immediate focus is mourning a young woman whose ordinary evening run ended in tragedy.

Detectives continue seeking footage, witnesses, and other evidence that could identify her attacker, while the community prepares to honor her memory and demand answers about the violence that took her life.