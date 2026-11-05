Two people left dead after a shooting broke out at California State Beach

Two people were killed and two others injured after gunfire erupted near a popular California state beach, leaving investigators searching for answers about what happened during what appeared to be an overnight gathering along the Monterey County coastline.

The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, November 2, 2026, near Moss Landing State Beach, where authorities discovered two victims with fatal gunshot wounds along Jetty Road.

KTVU reporter Ann Rubin, speaking during a live report carried by FOX 11 Los Angeles, described a beach scattered with belongings that appeared to have been left behind by people fleeing the area.

Although investigators eventually reopened the beach, officials had not publicly identified a suspect or established what caused the violence.

Rubin said authorities were still trying to determine whether the apparent beach party was directly connected to the shooting or whether the deadly encounter began elsewhere.

Gunfire Reported Near Moss Landing State Beach

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office received reports of gunfire near Jetty Road shortly before 2 a.m., prompting a response from deputies and other law enforcement agencies.

California State Parks personnel and California Highway Patrol officers also assisted with the investigation.

When emergency responders arrived, they discovered two people suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

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According to information provided by North County Fire Protection Chief Jess Cortez, both victims had been shot in the chest and were pronounced dead at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Two additional people were injured during the incident.

One person was transported from the beach area to a hospital with injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

Another individual arrived separately at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The exact condition of that person was not immediately established in the reports available to investigators.

Authorities closed the surrounding area while deputies searched for evidence and attempted to determine how the shooting unfolded.

Rubin explained that the investigation remained in its early stages, with law enforcement officials providing few details about the victims or the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The identities of those killed were withheld while authorities completed the necessary examinations and notified their families.

Reporter Finds Remnants of an Overnight Beach Party

During her live report, Rubin stood near the beach where investigators had spent hours examining the scene.

Although authorities had recently cleared the area, numerous personal belongings remained scattered across the sand.

“This appears to be the remnants of a beach party,” Rubin explained while showing viewers what had been left behind.

Among the visible items were women’s shoes, a speaker, plastic cups, and bottles of alcohol.

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The belongings suggested that people had gathered near the shoreline before the violence occurred, although investigators had not established exactly what connection the gathering had to the shooting.

Rubin also described meeting a young man who said he had been at the beach during the previous night’s events.

According to the reporter, the man heard gunshots and ran from the area, dropping his cellphone while escaping.

He later returned to search for the missing device.

His account offered some indication of the panic that followed the gunfire, but authorities had not publicly explained how many people were present or what led to the confrontation.

Investigators were also trying to determine whether the victims and other people involved knew one another.

Rubin emphasized that police were keeping several possibilities open rather than committing to a particular explanation.

The belongings scattered across the beach offered a disturbing reminder of how suddenly a social gathering can turn dangerous.

However, the presence of party items alone does not establish where the gunfire began or whether the shooting resulted from an argument among attendees.

Investigators Remain Uncertain About the Shooter

One of the most important unanswered questions concerned the person responsible for the gunfire.

During the FOX 11 broadcast, the studio anchor, addressed as Marlo, asked Rubin whether authorities had anyone in custody.

Rubin explained that investigators had declined to provide a clear answer.

“They are not telling us really anything about that,” she said.

The reporter added that officials had also refused to confirm whether any weapons had been recovered from the scene.

When asked about the possibility of a shooter remaining at large, authorities reportedly acknowledged that they were considering that possibility.

However, Rubin stressed that law enforcement had not provided enough information to establish the suspect’s status.

She said investigators appeared to be keeping their options open while gathering evidence and interviewing people connected to the incident.

“I would say we have more questions than answers at this point,” she observed.

The lack of information left several important matters unresolved, including the number of people involved in the shooting, whether the attacker knew the victims, and what might have motivated the violence.

Although the investigation was still developing, the sheriff’s office stated that there was no active threat to the Moss Landing community.

That reassurance did not mean the case had been solved or that authorities had identified everyone involved.

Instead, it reflected their assessment of the immediate danger to the public based on the information available at the time.

For residents and visitors, the distinction matters because an investigation can remain open even when officials believe there is no ongoing threat requiring people to avoid an area.

Sheriff Asks Witnesses to Come Forward

Monterey County Sheriff Tina M. Nieto acknowledged the seriousness of the incident and expressed concern for those affected.

“This is a tragic incident that has resulted in the loss of two lives,” Nieto said in a statement.

She explained that detectives were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.

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The sheriff emphasized that even seemingly minor details could help authorities understand what happened.

That request was especially important given the possibility that numerous people had been at or near the beach during the gathering.

Witnesses may have seen interactions before the gunfire, heard arguments, or noticed vehicles leaving the area.

Even information that appears insignificant to an individual witness can sometimes help investigators reconstruct the sequence of events.

State Senator John Laird also responded to the shooting, describing the violence as an “unspeakable horror” affecting the Central Coast.

He offered condolences to the victims’ families and others impacted by the incident while thanking law enforcement personnel involved in the response.

The statements reflected the concern surrounding a deadly event in a coastal community more commonly associated with recreation and outdoor activities.

For the families of those killed, however, the investigation also meant waiting for answers about the final moments of their loved ones’ lives.

Beach Reopens With Increased Ranger Patrols

Following the initial investigation, authorities reopened Moss Landing State Beach and the affected surrounding area.

Rubin reported that visitors were already beginning to return shortly after the restrictions were lifted.

She also explained that California State Parks planned to increase ranger patrols over the following days.

The additional presence was intended to reassure the public after the shooting.

Moss Landing State Beach sits along California’s central coast, between Monterey and Santa Cruz, and is accessible from the Highway 1 corridor.

While the beach had reopened, investigators continued examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths and injuries.

The reopening did not indicate that detectives had completed their work.

Rubin emphasized that authorities expected a lengthy investigation, particularly because so many basic questions remained unanswered.

“Right now, they have few answers as to what actually happened here,” she explained during the broadcast.

The case remains centered on determining who fired the shots, whether the apparent overnight gathering played a role, and how the four victims became involved.

For now, the sheriff’s office has asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the events near Jetty Road to assist investigators as they work to establish what happened.