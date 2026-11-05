🏗️ Surry, VA Engineering: Multiple Nuclear Roles $74K–$170K+

Surry’s nuclear plants are busy right now, and that means strong demand for experienced engineers. If you’ve got power, controls, or mechanical experience, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Surry, VA (on-site at Surry Nuclear Power Plant)

(on-site at Surry Nuclear Power Plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,353 – $113,595

Work on design, modification, and analysis of power plant electrical systems in a tight project team. Good fit if you have 3+ years of electrical design, can run detailed power studies, and want steady, complex field work with a clear salary range and strong benefits.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Sargent & Lundy Location: Surry, VA (on-site at Surry Nuclear Power Plant)

(on-site at Surry Nuclear Power Plant) Type: Full-time

Salary: $84,762 – $129,498

Lead major process controls upgrades for nuclear plants, from digital systems (PLC/DCS) to turbine and reactor controls. Ideal if you have 5+ years in controls design, know nuclear I&C, and enjoy mentoring junior engineers while staying close to the tech.

Employer: Dominion Energy

Location: Surry, VA (Surry Nuclear Power Station)

(Surry Nuclear Power Station) Type: Full-time

Salary: $131,800 – $171,200

Lead the Engineering Maintenance Support team, working closely with Maintenance and Operations to keep the station running safely and reliably. Great for someone with 7+ years engineering (1+ year nuclear) who’s ready to supervise engineers, support outages, and join the Emergency Response Organization.

Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company (supporting Dominion Energy)

(supporting Dominion Energy) Location: Surry, VA

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Act as a system engineer for plant mechanical systems: trending and monitoring, reliability improvements, causal evaluations, and support for testing and maintenance. Best for a mechanical engineer (ideally 5+ years in nuclear) who wants hands-on plant work without a permanent staff role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.