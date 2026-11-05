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🏗️ Surry, VA Engineering: Multiple Nuclear Roles $74K–$170K+
Surry’s nuclear plants are busy right now, and that means strong demand for experienced engineers. If you’ve got power, controls, or mechanical experience, these openings are worth a look.
Electrical Engineer 3 – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Surry, VA (on-site at Surry Nuclear Power Plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,353 – $113,595
Work on design, modification, and analysis of power plant electrical systems in a tight project team. Good fit if you have 3+ years of electrical design, can run detailed power studies, and want steady, complex field work with a clear salary range and strong benefits.
Senior Instrumentation & Controls Engineer 1 – Nuclear
- Employer: Sargent & Lundy
- Location: Surry, VA (on-site at Surry Nuclear Power Plant)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $84,762 – $129,498
Lead major process controls upgrades for nuclear plants, from digital systems (PLC/DCS) to turbine and reactor controls. Ideal if you have 5+ years in controls design, know nuclear I&C, and enjoy mentoring junior engineers while staying close to the tech.
Supv Nuclear Engineering – Maintenance Support
- Employer: Dominion Energy
- Location: Surry, VA (Surry Nuclear Power Station)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $131,800 – $171,200
Lead the Engineering Maintenance Support team, working closely with Maintenance and Operations to keep the station running safely and reliably. Great for someone with 7+ years engineering (1+ year nuclear) who’s ready to supervise engineers, support outages, and join the Emergency Response Organization.
Mechanical Engineer (Contract – Nuclear)
- Employer: Westinghouse Electric Company (supporting Dominion Energy)
- Location: Surry, VA
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed
Act as a system engineer for plant mechanical systems: trending and monitoring, reliability improvements, causal evaluations, and support for testing and maintenance. Best for a mechanical engineer (ideally 5+ years in nuclear) who wants hands-on plant work without a permanent staff role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on what’s flexible.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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