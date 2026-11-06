⚠️ Surry County offices close at noon on Nov. 25, 2026

⚠️ Surry County offices close at noon day before Thanksgiving

On Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Surry County Government Offices at 45 School St., Surry, VA 23883 will close at noon in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you need to handle things like permits, payments, or other county business in person, try to go before 12:00 PM that day.

Holiday hours may change at the discretion of the Board of Supervisors, so keep an eye out for any updates from the county as the date gets closer.