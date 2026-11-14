OPINION — Following the U.S. House of Representatives’ controversial Veterans Day “voice vote” on H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act, Vets Forward calls on the U.S. Senate to reject the legislation in its current form.

While the package includes several long-overdue provisions, funding them by slashing roughly $60 billion in future Veterans Affairs disability compensation for tinnitus and sleep apnea balances the federal budget on the backs of wounded service members.

On Veterans Day, the House used a procedural sleight-of-hand to push through massive cuts to veterans’ earned injury compensation without putting a single member of Congress on the record. We must not steal from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom combat veterans, who may submit a claim, to pay for future legislation.