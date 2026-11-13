The city of Surprise will present Cookies and Crafts with Santa Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Parks and Recreation Office, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

Families are invited to a program filled with festive activities, crafts and a visit from Santa Claus. The six time slots are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Registration is required, with a fee of $5 per person for Surprise residents and $7 per person for non-residents. Space is limited.

Visit surpriseaz.gov/SurpriseRec and search through “Special Programs.” Call 623-222-2249 for assistance or more information on the program.