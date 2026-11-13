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Surprise
Surprise presents cookies, crafts with Santa
11 days ago
The city of Surprise will present Cookies and Crafts with Santa Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Parks and Recreation Office, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.
Families are invited to a program filled with festive activities, crafts and a visit from Santa Claus. The six time slots are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Registration is required, with a fee of $5 per person for Surprise residents and $7 per person for non-residents. Space is limited.
Visit surpriseaz.gov/SurpriseRec and search through “Special Programs.” Call 623-222-2249 for assistance or more information on the program.
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