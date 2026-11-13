Shepherd of the Hills United Methodist Church invites the community to explore “Artificial Intelligence in Everyday Life” 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Fellowship Hall, 13658 W. Meeker Blvd. The presentation is part of the church’s Wednesday Night Discoveries series.

Larry Laursen, retired technical manager and Grand Tech Club instructor, will share practical examples of how AI is being used today and how it influences the tools and services people encounter daily. Attendees will gain insights to help them better understand this rapidly changing technology and use it thoughtfully and wisely.

Community members are welcome to attend this free event. Call 623-584-2280 or visit shepherdumc.org.