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Glendale
Sun Health brings 2nd LiveWell Conference to Midwestern's Glendale campus
9 days ago
Sun Health's second annual LiveWell Conference is coming to Glendale starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Midwestern University, 19555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale,
This year's conference will feature New York Times bestselling author and "America's Gerontologist, Dr. Kerry Burnight, as keynote speaker. SHe delivers her speech at 8:30 and the conference continues until 5.
This conference brings together nationally recognized experts to explore longevity, healthy aging and overall well-being. Sun Health is expanding access to healthcare education through attendance scholarships and Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits for eligible nursing students.
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