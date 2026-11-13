Nora Hannah, left, chief engagement officer, Sun Health Arthur C. Brooks, keynote speaker, center and Joe La Rue, president of Sun Health pause for a photo during the Sun Health’s 2025 LiveWell Conference at Midwestern University in Glendale.

Sun Health's second annual LiveWell Conference is coming to Glendale starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20 at Midwestern University, 19555 N. 59th Ave., Glendale,

This year's conference will feature New York Times bestselling author and "America's Gerontologist, Dr. Kerry Burnight, as keynote speaker. SHe delivers her speech at 8:30 and the conference continues until 5.

This conference brings together nationally recognized experts to explore longevity, healthy aging and overall well-being. Sun Health is expanding access to healthcare education through attendance scholarships and Continuing Nursing Education (CNE) credits for eligible nursing students.