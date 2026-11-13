Child Care Coordinator Amy Benton reading “The Dot” to Growing Minds Preschool students for International Dot Day. Dysart Schools' recently approved capital funding will help to maintain safe, functional learning environments, support growth by building an elementary school in the Northwest Asante area, and get land for a future high school.

After past failed attempts for taxpayers to vouch for the Dysart Unified School District to receive needed funding for such things as building and repairing schools, voters agreed to pass Proposition 421, which is a $71.4 million capital-funding bond.

Following the Nov. 3 elections, there were 77,992 ballots cast with a 56.78 voter-turnout reflected for results on Nov. 12. For the bond approval, there were 38,000 votes at a 53.55% voter-turnout, and 32,957 with 46.45% voter-turnout against the district’s repeated request for assistance to “maintain safe, functional learning environments and support continued growth.”

District administrators were grateful Proposition 421 passed after voters approved the capital fund for facilities and growth.