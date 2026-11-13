Dysart Unified School District will begin accepting open enrollment applications for the 2027-28 school year Friday, Nov. 20.

A choice in school enrollment is available to parents or guardians who want their child to attend a school outside of their residential attendance boundary for the 2027-28 school year.

Open enrollment allows parents the opportunity to request for their children to attend a Dysart school outside of their residential boundary area. This includes all Dysart elementary schools, middle schools, Freedom Traditional Academy, and high schools.

The priority open enrollment period ends Jan. 3, 2027. After this priority period, submitted applications will continue to be accepted and reviewed on a monthly basis as capacity becomes available.

Parents with students currently open enrolled at the school of their choice will not need to reapply.

Parents needing assistance in completing the open enrollment application may visit any district school or the front lobby of the Dysart District Office at 15802 N. Parkview Place, Surprise, during regular business hours.

Apply for open enrollment at Dysart.org/OE.

Information about Dysart schools: Dysart.org.