Xeriscape Garden Tour is Nov. 7

Master Gardeners or water conservation staff will offer a guided tour of the Surprise Xeriscape Garden 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.

The tours are a way to learn about the advantages of native or desert-adapted plants while seeing their beauty firsthand.

All tours start at the Water Education Center, 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza. Registration is not required, but it is helpful for presenters.

Register at surpriseaz-services.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/30069.