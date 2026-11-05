Looking forward to serving Surprise students, community on Dysart board

OPINION — I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported me throughout my campaign for the Dysart Unified School District Governing Board.

To those who voted for me, encouraged your friends and neighbors to vote, displayed signs, shared my message, prayed for me or generously donated to my campaign, thank you from the bottom of my heart. Your kindness, encouragement and belief in me mean more than words can express.

I am truly honored to have earned the trust of our community and the opportunity to serve on the Dysart Governing Board. This is a responsibility I do not take lightly.