Surprise winter sports registration opens

Registration is open for city of Surprise Winter Youth Sports, including basketball, kickball and flag football leagues, plus camps and skills classes.

Early bird specials offer a $20 discount through Nov. 15.

Regular registration begins Nov. 16.

Jr. Suns Basketball, Kickball and NFL Flag Football Leagues

These recreational leagues are open for boys and girls ages 4-17 (age determined on or before Feb. 28, 2027). Season runs early January through the end of February.

Most games are played on Saturdays with the possibility of one or two weeknight games. Practice times are determined by the volunteer coach and are typically held one evening per week for one hour.

New Girls-Only Flag Football Division

These recreational leagues are open for ages 10-12 and 13-15. Season runs early January through the end of February.

With growing interest and participation in girls’ flag football across the state, this program reflects the increasing demand and popularity of the sport.

For details and registration for all youth sport leagues, visit surpriseaz.gov/YouthSports

Sports Skills Classes, Clinics and Camps

Surprise is offering a variety of skills classes for ages 6 -15. Baseball, softball, volleyball, basketball, soccer and speed and agility skills classes will be offered November-February.

For classes and camp dates, visit surpriseaz.gov/SportsClasses