Annual Artisan market making return in Surprise

Ground Floor Artists announced the return of its annual Artisan Market 2024, which happens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Ground Floor Artists facility in Surprise.

This vibrant event is expected to be a good destination for holiday shoppers and art enthusiasts alike, with thousands of pieces of fine art created by its members and resident studio artists. From exquisite paintings and handcrafted ceramics to unique sculptures and mixed-media works, there will be something for everyone.

This is an opportunity to find those one-of-a-kind holiday gifts and stock up for the year on custom, handmade creations that reflect the passion and vision of genuine local artists.

The Annual Artisan Market is more than just an art sale — it’s a celebration of local talent and community creativity. Throughout the day, visitors will have the chance to watch live artist demonstrations, offering a firsthand look at the creative process behind these beautiful works.

Feel the artistic energy as our talented members share their skills and showcase the dedication that goes into every piece.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the market will feature live music, providing the perfect soundtrack to your shopping experience. Local food trucks will also be on-site, offering a variety of delicious treats to keep you energized while you explore the amazing offerings of our artists.

Ground Floor Artists is proud to support our local creative community, and this market is a testament to the incredible talent right here in the Valley. When you shop at our Annual Artisan Market, you’re not just buying art — you’re supporting the dreams and livelihoods of passionate, local creators.

Every purchase helps sustain our artists and the cultural richness of our community.

For information, visit groundfloorartists.com, or call 623-440-7083.