    • Surprise Independent

    G.A.I.N. making Surprise return

    By city of Surprise,

    2 days ago
    The Surprise Police and Fire-Medical departments invited the community to celebrate G.A.I.N. Night, which stands for Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods.

    This free, interactive community event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at Mark Coronado Park, 15960 N. Bullard Ave.

    There will be plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy, including trick-or-treating, a gaming trailer, laser tag, a DJ, bounce houses and public safety displays.

    Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the event.

    The Salvation Army will also be accepting non-perishable food donations. Donations will help serve needy families this upcoming holiday season. Plus, those who provide a donation will be entered into a raffle for some prizes.

    G.A.I.N. originally started in 1998 as Arizona’s cooler-weather alternative to National Night Out, which occurs in the hottest part of August. The event aims to bring the Surprise community together and promote the safe and family-friendly city.

    For information, visit surpriseaz.gov/GAIN.

