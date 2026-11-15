Surprise is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hands-on caregiving to clinic roles and high-paying physician spots. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare

Adultcare Assistance Homecare Location: Surprise, AZ (home care)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Full-time & part-time Pay: $17–$20/hour

This role is all about 1:1 care with seniors in their homes—helping with bathing, grooming, meals, rides to appointments, and companionship. You get PTO, paid training, 24/7 manager support, and extra rewards for things like short-notice shifts and referrals.

Employer: Succeed ABA Therapy

Succeed ABA Therapy Location: Surprise, AZ (in-home)

Type: Full-time & part-time

Full-time & part-time Pay: $20–$28/hour

Work 1:1 with children and teens with autism using ABA therapy in their homes. This job offers weekly pay, health insurance, PTO (even part-time), incentive programs, and referral bonuses, plus strong training and support from supervisors.

Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for a client)

DocCafe (recruiting for a client) Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $270,000–$290,000/year

Outpatient Family Practice without OB in Surprise with a very competitive salary. You’ll need to register on DocCafe to see full details and apply, and you’ll also get access to many other physician openings.

Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care (Humana)

Location: Surprise, AZ clinic

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Full-time (40 hours/week) Pay: $43,000–$56,200/year + bonus eligible

Clinic-based MA role focused on rooming, vitals, screenings (like PHQ-9, fall risk), EMR inbox work, and patient education for seniors. Comes with big-company benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, disability, life insurance) and a patient-facing, team-based environment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Surprise tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.