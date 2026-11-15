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Surprise
🏥 Surprise, AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Surprise is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from hands-on caregiving to clinic roles and high-paying physician spots. If you want steady work helping patients close to home, these are worth a look.
Surprise Caregiver – Paid Time Off Included
- Employer: Adultcare Assistance Homecare
- Location: Surprise, AZ (home care)
- Type: Full-time & part-time
- Pay: $17–$20/hour
This role is all about 1:1 care with seniors in their homes—helping with bathing, grooming, meals, rides to appointments, and companionship. You get PTO, paid training, 24/7 manager support, and extra rewards for things like short-notice shifts and referrals.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Afternoon Hours
- Employer: Succeed ABA Therapy
- Location: Surprise, AZ (in-home)
- Type: Full-time & part-time
- Pay: $20–$28/hour
Work 1:1 with children and teens with autism using ABA therapy in their homes. This job offers weekly pay, health insurance, PTO (even part-time), incentive programs, and referral bonuses, plus strong training and support from supervisors.
Family Practice Physician – No OB
- Employer: DocCafe (recruiting for a client)
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $270,000–$290,000/year
Outpatient Family Practice without OB in Surprise with a very competitive salary. You’ll need to register on DocCafe to see full details and apply, and you’ll also get access to many other physician openings.
Medical Assistant – Senior Primary Care
- Employer: CenterWell Senior Primary Care (Humana)
- Location: Surprise, AZ clinic
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $43,000–$56,200/year + bonus eligible
Clinic-based MA role focused on rooming, vitals, screenings (like PHQ-9, fall risk), EMR inbox work, and patient education for seniors. Comes with big-company benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, parental leave, disability, life insurance) and a patient-facing, team-based environment.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Surprise tend to go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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