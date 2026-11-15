Surprise is busy and growing, and so are the restaurants and grocery spots. Here are a few solid food service jobs hiring now around Surprise, AZ.

Employer: Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market)

Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation (Sprouts Farmers Market) Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help bake and package cookies, bread, and muffins in a fast-paced grocery bakery. This role comes with store discounts, flexible schedules, DailyPay access, 401(k) match, and chances to grow in a popular natural foods chain.

Employer: Uptown Alley

Uptown Alley Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy kitchen, prep ingredients, cook to spec, and keep the line running smoothly. This job offers health and dental insurance, 401(k) match, paid time off, employee discounts, flexible schedule, and room to advance.

Employer: Ugly Tuna Sushi

Ugly Tuna Sushi Location: 15459 W. Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.15/hour + tips

Greet guests, manage the wait list, answer phones, and help with takeout orders at a local sushi spot. Great if you’re people-friendly, can work weekends, and want hourly pay plus tips and an employee discount.

If one of these looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about stopping by in person to introduce yourself.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.