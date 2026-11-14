Surprise is busy and growing, which means steady front‑end and customer service jobs are popping up all over town. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Verizon

Verizon Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $16.00–$21.00/hr base + commissions (up to ~$65K–$75.5K+/yr total for top performers)

Work in a busy wireless store helping customers pick phones, plans, and tech solutions. This role is great if you like sales, want strong day‑one benefits, and like the idea of uncapped commission and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.15–$16.00/hr + pooled tips

Front‑of‑house role where you’ll run the register, bring food to tables, and keep the dining room upbeat and clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours, casual dress, tips, and a fun, fast‑paced restaurant with room to grow.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly wage (paid weekly; exact rate not listed)

Entry‑level grocery front‑end job handling checkout, bagging, carts, and customer questions. Great if you’re 16+, want flexible shifts, store discounts, and a steady way to build customer service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, exact duties) are better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.