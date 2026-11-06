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🏥 Surprise, AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Surprise, AZ right now, especially for hands-on patient care and pharmacy support roles. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these are worth a look.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time) – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.15 – $27.15/hour
Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccines. Good fit if you want benefits with part-time hours and are open to completing CVS’s training and state licensing requirements.
Pharmacy Technician (Full-Time) – CVS Health
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $17.15 – $27.15/hour
Similar duties as the part-time role, but with full-time hours and a broader benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options). Good if you want stable hours in a busy retail pharmacy setting.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Centria Autism
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $18 – $24/hour
Work one-on-one with children with autism, following behavior plans from a BCBA. Training is provided, and this is a strong option if you’re patient, active, and want a direct impact role in autism care.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care – Optum
- Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group
- Location: 15021 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85378
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $29.00/hour
- Bonus: $4,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates
Back-office MA role in primary care: injections, vitals, phlebotomy, and diagnostic tests. Comes with PTO, 9 paid holidays, annual bonus potential, and full benefits—great if you have MA training and want a stable clinic job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or settings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.