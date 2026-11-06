🏥 Surprise, AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Surprise, AZ right now, especially for hands-on patient care and pharmacy support roles. If you like helping people and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ Type: Part-time (about 29 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.15 – $27.15/hour

Support the pharmacy team with prescriptions, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccines. Good fit if you want benefits with part-time hours and are open to completing CVS’s training and state licensing requirements.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $17.15 – $27.15/hour

Similar duties as the part-time role, but with full-time hours and a broader benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options). Good if you want stable hours in a busy retail pharmacy setting.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ Type: Part-time

Pay: $18 – $24/hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism, following behavior plans from a BCBA. Training is provided, and this is a strong option if you’re patient, active, and want a direct impact role in autism care.

Employer: Optum / UnitedHealth Group

Location: 15021 W Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85378

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $29.00/hour

Bonus: $4,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Back-office MA role in primary care: injections, vitals, phlebotomy, and diagnostic tests. Comes with PTO, 9 paid holidays, annual bonus potential, and full benefits—great if you have MA training and want a stable clinic job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby with different hours or settings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.