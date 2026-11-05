📣 Surprise, AZ Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Surprise is busy right now with sales roles, from in-store demos to higher-ticket home projects. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crash Champions

Crash Champions Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $137,020 per year (includes sales incentives)

You’ll guide customers through the collision repair process, write and manage repair estimates, and work closely with insurance partners. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like a mix of customer service and sales.

Employer: Terra Kai Organics

Terra Kai Organics Location: Surprise, AZ (Costco on W Waddell Rd; some shifts may be in nearby Glendale, Buckeye, or Avondale)

(Costco on W Waddell Rd; some shifts may be in nearby Glendale, Buckeye, or Avondale) Type: Part-time

Pay: $24.00 – $34.00 per hour + commission & bonuses

You’ll sample JUCE superfood drinks in Costco, chat with shoppers, and drive sales. Great if you’re outgoing, into health and wellness, and want flexible 2–4 shifts per week with paid training.

Employer: Bath Concepts Independent Dealers (Apex Windows & Bath)

(Apex Windows & Bath) Location: Surprise, AZ (Arizona territory)

Type: Full-time, W-2 with benefits

Salary: Not listed

Meet with pre-set homeowner appointments, design bath and window projects, and walk clients through options to close sales. Ideal if you’re confident in the home, like design and remodeling, and want a structured sales system with training and support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.