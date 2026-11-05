🏥 Surprise, AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles

Surprise is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from home care to high‑paying pharmacy roles. If you’re in the West Valley and want steady patients or flexible PRN work, this week’s list is strong.

Employer: Alumus Healthcare (Santè)

Alumus Healthcare (Santè) Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Part-time / PRN

Pay: $32.00 – $35.00/hour

Provide in‑home nursing care using evidence‑based practices with a team that focuses on holistic, patient‑first care. Flexible scheduling, upscale facilities, and growth opportunities make this ideal for LPNs with 2+ years’ experience and strong wound/med knowledge.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 14111 N Prasada Gateway Ave, Surprise, AZ 85388

Type: Full-time

Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses

Lead a busy community pharmacy as Pharmacist in Charge, overseeing clinical services, staff, and outreach. Comes with robust health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) for licensed pharmacists with immunization training.

Employer: Advacare Homecare

Location: Surprise, AZ (serving Phoenix & nearby areas)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $24.00/hour, paid weekly

Non‑medical caregiver role helping clients with daily living tasks in their homes. Good fit if you have basic caregiver certifications, Level 1 Fingerprint Card, CPR/First Aid, and want flexible schedules plus a $100 sign‑on bonus (restrictions apply).

Employer: Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers

Location: West Valley & Scottsdale (including Surprise, AZ)

Type: PRN

PRN oncology RN role covering infusion centers, ideal if you want flexibility while keeping strong oncology skills. Requires AZ RN license, ONS Chemo/Bio or OCN, and CPR, with work focused on chemo/infusion, monitoring reactions, and EMR documentation.

Employer: Lavenders Day Spa and Wellness Center

Location: Surprise, AZ 85374

Type: Independent/other

Independent/other Pay: $45.00 – $85.00/hour (50% of each service) + 100% of tips

Family‑owned spa of 22 years with a loyal client base, so you’re not starting from zero. You set your own schedule (weekends a plus) and get free access to wellness services like red light, hyperbaric oxygen, and more; AZ massage license required.

Employer: Tom Sowash OD & Associates, P.C.

Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Great entry point into eye care: mix of front desk and clinical tech work, from check‑in and insurance to pre‑testing patients. One year of related experience is preferred (optical a plus), and they offer health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), and on‑the‑job training.

Employer: Home Sweet Home Health / Brigade Health

Location: Glendale, Peoria, Surprise & surrounding areas

Type: Per diem, Part-time, or Full-time

Pay: $85 – $125 per visit , up to $103,500/year based on productivity

, up to based on productivity Sign-on Bonus: $5,000 for full-time

Provide one‑on‑one PT in patients’ homes, focusing on mobility, balance, and safety. You’ll need an AZ PT license, CPR (AHA), 1+ year experience, and reliable transportation; in return you get flexible scheduling and strong earning potential.

Employer: Fry’s Food and Drug

Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time

Retail pharmacist role floating between stores, filling prescriptions, giving vaccines, and supporting multiple teams. Best for pharmacists who like variety, can handle a fast pace, and want to build broad experience across locations.

Employer: Fry’s Food and Drug

Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time

In‑store pharmacist position focused on accurate dispensing, patient counseling, and running daily pharmacy operations. Requires a pharmacy degree and current state license, and suits someone who wants a stable home store instead of floating.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.