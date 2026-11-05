undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Surprise, AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
Surprise is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from home care to high‑paying pharmacy roles. If you’re in the West Valley and want steady patients or flexible PRN work, this week’s list is strong.
LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) – Santè PRN
- Employer: Alumus Healthcare (Santè)
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Pay: $32.00 – $35.00/hour
Provide in‑home nursing care using evidence‑based practices with a team that focuses on holistic, patient‑first care. Flexible scheduling, upscale facilities, and growth opportunities make this ideal for LPNs with 2+ years’ experience and strong wound/med knowledge.
(USA) Pharmacy Manager, Store #05429
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 14111 N Prasada Gateway Ave, Surprise, AZ 85388
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $112,000 – $197,000/year + bonuses
Lead a busy community pharmacy as Pharmacist in Charge, overseeing clinical services, staff, and outreach. Comes with robust health, financial, PTO, and education benefits (Live Better U) for licensed pharmacists with immunization training.
Home Care Attendant
- Employer: Advacare Homecare
- Location: Surprise, AZ (serving Phoenix & nearby areas)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.50 – $24.00/hour, paid weekly
Non‑medical caregiver role helping clients with daily living tasks in their homes. Good fit if you have basic caregiver certifications, Level 1 Fingerprint Card, CPR/First Aid, and want flexible schedules plus a $100 sign‑on bonus (restrictions apply).
Registered Nurse – PRN, Oncology Infusion (West Valley)
- Employer: Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers
- Location: West Valley & Scottsdale (including Surprise, AZ)
- Type: PRN
PRN oncology RN role covering infusion centers, ideal if you want flexibility while keeping strong oncology skills. Requires AZ RN license, ONS Chemo/Bio or OCN, and CPR, with work focused on chemo/infusion, monitoring reactions, and EMR documentation.
Licensed Massage Therapist
- Employer: Lavenders Day Spa and Wellness Center
- Location: Surprise, AZ 85374
- Type: Independent/other
- Pay: $45.00 – $85.00/hour (50% of each service) + 100% of tips
Family‑owned spa of 22 years with a loyal client base, so you’re not starting from zero. You set your own schedule (weekends a plus) and get free access to wellness services like red light, hyperbaric oxygen, and more; AZ massage license required.
Optometric Technician / Receptionist – Full Time (Will Train)
- Employer: Tom Sowash OD & Associates, P.C.
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $17.00/hour
Great entry point into eye care: mix of front desk and clinical tech work, from check‑in and insurance to pre‑testing patients. One year of related experience is preferred (optical a plus), and they offer health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k), and on‑the‑job training.
Home Health Physical Therapist (PT) – West Valley Phoenix
- Employer: Home Sweet Home Health / Brigade Health
- Location: Glendale, Peoria, Surprise & surrounding areas
- Type: Per diem, Part-time, or Full-time
- Pay: $85 – $125 per visit, up to $103,500/year based on productivity
- Sign-on Bonus: $5,000 for full-time
Provide one‑on‑one PT in patients’ homes, focusing on mobility, balance, and safety. You’ll need an AZ PT license, CPR (AHA), 1+ year experience, and reliable transportation; in return you get flexible scheduling and strong earning potential.
Float Pharmacist
- Employer: Fry’s Food and Drug
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Full-time
Retail pharmacist role floating between stores, filling prescriptions, giving vaccines, and supporting multiple teams. Best for pharmacists who like variety, can handle a fast pace, and want to build broad experience across locations.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Fry’s Food and Drug
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Full-time
In‑store pharmacist position focused on accurate dispensing, patient counseling, and running daily pharmacy operations. Requires a pharmacy degree and current state license, and suits someone who wants a stable home store instead of floating.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right person. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.