🎓 Surprise, AZ Education Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Surprise is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood classrooms to music and fitness instruction. If you like helping people learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (religious/faith-based setting)

Not listed (religious/faith-based setting) Location: Surprise, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: OTHER / per-day role

OTHER / per-day role Pay: $130 per day

Play piano or organ for choir rehearsals and services, supporting singers with confident, thoughtful accompaniment. Great fit if you read sheet music well, know religious/liturgical music, and enjoy creating a calm, contemplative atmosphere.

Employer: Troon – Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club

Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead fitness and aerobic classes, guide members through strength and cardio training, and help keep the gym and pool areas safe and clean. This role comes with potential healthcare, 401(k) with match, and bonus/commission eligibility, plus a chance to grow within a large, well-known hospitality company.

Employer: The Learning Experience

Location: Surprise, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15–$17 per hour

Support a Lead Teacher with infants through Pre-K, helping run lessons, keep the classroom safe, and communicate with families. This job offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, uniforms, childcare discount, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) match for qualifying employees, plus clear paths for training and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and programs often hire for similar roles year-round.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.