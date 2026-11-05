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🎓 Surprise, AZ Education Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Surprise is busy hiring in education right now, from early childhood classrooms to music and fitness instruction. If you like helping people learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.
Choir Accompanist
- Employer: Not listed (religious/faith-based setting)
- Location: Surprise, AZ (in person)
- Type: OTHER / per-day role
- Pay: $130 per day
Play piano or organ for choir rehearsals and services, supporting singers with confident, thoughtful accompaniment. Great fit if you read sheet music well, know religious/liturgical music, and enjoy creating a calm, contemplative atmosphere.
Fitness Instructor
- Employer: Troon – Sterling Grove Golf and Country Club
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead fitness and aerobic classes, guide members through strength and cardio training, and help keep the gym and pool areas safe and clean. This role comes with potential healthcare, 401(k) with match, and bonus/commission eligibility, plus a chance to grow within a large, well-known hospitality company.
Assistant Teacher
- Employer: The Learning Experience
- Location: Surprise, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15–$17 per hour
Support a Lead Teacher with infants through Pre-K, helping run lessons, keep the classroom safe, and communicate with families. This job offers health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, uniforms, childcare discount, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k) match for qualifying employees, plus clear paths for training and career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and programs often hire for similar roles year-round.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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