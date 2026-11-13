📅 Beautification & Enhancement Committee meets Nov. 17

The Beautification & Enhancement Committee will meet on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 4:30 PM at 214 W. Florence Way, Hampstead, NC 28443.

This committee’s main job is to advise and assist the Town Council on ways to improve Surf City’s appearance. That includes:

Spotting appearance problems in the community

Preparing plans to improve how the town looks

Developing programs and projects to enhance community appearance

Coordinating volunteer beautification projects

If you care about how Surf City looks and want to follow or support beautification efforts, you can attend this meeting at the address above.